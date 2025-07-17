San Miguelâ€™s Tautuaa buries bitter memory of controversial Game 1

San Miguel’s Tautuaa buries bitter memory of controversial Game 1

San Miguel's Mo Tautuaa (3) attempts a layup against the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G during their PBA Philippine Cup Game 2 Finals matchup Wednesday at the Big dome.

MANILA, Philippines — Following a frustrating loss in Game 1, Mo Tautuaa and the San Miguel Beermen were quick to move forward and tie the PBA Philippine Cup Finals at one game apiece.

Tautuaa, whose late dunk in Game 1 was waved off due to basket interference which ultimately spelled the difference in the controversial contest, started Game 2 alongside June Mar Fajardo.

The 6-foot-8 big man finished with 16 points and four rebounds in a team-high 35 minutes and 28 seconds of floor time.

After the game, Tautuaa stressed that they put the controversial loss to the side as they had work to do.

“After the frustrating loss, we kind of tried to put that to the side because there's nothing we can do about that anymore at this point. So all we're doing now is just making sure we go out and play our game,” he told reporters.

“When we play our brand of basketball, we do well. It feels good. You see us smiling. You see us happy. When we play that way, things just go for us. It starts to roll for us. We start rolling better. We start shooting better. We start playing better. That's the name of the game,” he added.

The center said that with the way they lost Game 1, they focused on playing together.

“I feel like we played together well today. We weren’t down in the hole early. We weren’t down in the hole early and we just fought and just grinded through all the way to the end.”

San Miguel led by as much as 13 points in the game, but TNT tied things up at 77-all early in the fourth quarter.

But Don Trollano took over in the final frame to tow the Beermen to the victory.



With San Miguel leading by eight, 94-86, Tautuaa attempted a put-back dunk with 2:13 remaining, but he missed it, just like how he “missed” the dunk in Game 1. This time, though, it did not drop into the basket.

And with about 40 seconds remaining, Tautuaa had the chance to put the exclamation point on the win with a fastbreak opportunity.

However, the big man attempted a lefty layup instead.

“Yeah, you see I tried to do it again. I tried to do it again, I missed another dunk. I think I'm done trying to dunk now,” he said.

“I feel like I got over that. I'll just lay it in from now on.”

With both teams now tallying a win in the championship round, they will try to get an arm up in Friday’s Game 3. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. still at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.