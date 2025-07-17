^

Sports

Spurs shut down Dylan Harper for NBA Summer League — report

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 11:32am
Spurs shut down Dylan Harper for NBA Summer League â€” report
Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs walks on the court during a break in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP

NEW JERSEY, United States — The San Antonio Spurs have shut down Filipino-American guard Dylan Harper after only playing two games in the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The No. 2 pick skipped the California Classic earlier this month with a minor groin injury. However, the Spurs' decision to keep Harper out of the remainder of the NBA Summer League has nothing to do with injury, according to Michael C. Wright of ESPN. 

"They've seen enough from the rookie who averaged who averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in 21.0 minutes over two games," Wright reported.

Harper was sensational in his NBA Summer League debut against No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg last Saturday (Sunday Manila time). The 19-year-old Harper scored 16 points in just 20 minutes of play to lead the Spurs over Flagg's Dallas Mavericks in a 76-69 win. He added six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

"He was great and you felt his impact," Spurs summer league coach Mike Noyes told reporters after Harper's debut. "The stints were a little bit short, he would say. He hasn't played a game in a long time. So, we tried to manage that properly. When he was out there, he was playing hard, making the right play."

Two days later, Harper scored on a drive with 4.7 seconds left to send the Spurs-Utah Jazz game into overtime. His teammate, Riley Minix, sank a turnaround jumper at the buzzer for a 93-91comeback win that kept the Spurs unbeaten in two games.

Harper finished with 16 points, two assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes.

While the Spurs had seen enough, ESPN's Kevin Pelton raised a concern about Harper's outside shot.

Harper only hit 1-of-8 triples in his two NBA Summer League games. He shot 33.3% from the 3-point line in his lone season at Rutgers.

"How quickly he improves will determine how soon he joins the San Antonio veterans as a starter," Pelton noted.

Before the NBA Summer League began, Harper had the third-best odds (+1200) to win the Rookie of the Year at BetUS, one of the top US sports betting sites, according to Gameshub.com.

Flagg, who scored 31 points in the Mavericks' loss to Harper and the Spurs, is the odds-on favorite at +250. Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey, the No. 5 pick, and Washington Wizards' Tre Johnson, the No. 6 pick, are tied with the second-best odds at +700.

Harper will return to action when the Spurs open their preseason games on Oct. 8 against the Miami Heat in Florida.

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.

DYLAN HARPER

NBA

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

SAN ANTONIO

SPURS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao defies Vegas heat as Barrios fight week kicks off
play

Pacquiao defies Vegas heat as Barrios fight week kicks off

By Dino Maragay | 18 hours ago
Not wanting to halt the momentum built by a great training camp, Manny Pacquiao continued to sweat it out in his first day...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas belles keep Asia Cup elite status

Gilas belles keep Asia Cup elite status

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
 Gilas Pilipinas women finally broke through with a 73-70 win over Lebanon to clinch two lofty goals in the 2025 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Soldier of 'Fortune&rsquo;: Strength coach insists Pacquiao will hurt Barrios
play

Soldier of 'Fortune’: Strength coach insists Pacquiao will hurt Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
If you listen to Justin Fortune talk about Manny Pacquiao, you would think the Filipino icon is the overwhelming favorite...
Sports
fbtw
Awed by ageless Pacquiao, Marcial gets share of limelight
play

Awed by ageless Pacquiao, Marcial gets share of limelight

By Dino Maragay | 21 hours ago
Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is set to fight on the biggest stage of his young pro career after being tapped to see...
Sports
fbtw

Arnaiz remembers Cutillas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
PBA legend Francis Arnaiz recently shared interesting stories about the late national football coach Juan Cutillas who also served as physical director of the Toyota and Ginebra basketball teams where Mr. Clutch...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wacan shrugs off Bisera albatross

Wacan shrugs off Bisera albatross

12 hours ago
AJ Wacan clawed back from two strokes down with a brilliant frontside finish, then held his ground in a tense backnine duel...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel keeps TNT at bay in Game 2 to knot PBA Finals

San Miguel keeps TNT at bay in Game 2 to knot PBA Finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
 All knotted up.  
Sports
fbtw
Wacan holds off Bisera's albatross, nails JPGT Apo crown

Wacan holds off Bisera's albatross, nails JPGT Apo crown

By Jan Veran | 16 hours ago
AJ Wacan clawed back from two strokes down with a brilliant frontside finish, then held his ground in a tense backnine duel...
Sports
fbtw
Jones Cup: Strong Group blasts Australia for fourth straight win

Jones Cup: Strong Group blasts Australia for fourth straight win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Reigning champion Strong Group Philippines drubbed Australia United, 91-75, and stayed perfect in the 2025 William Jones Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with