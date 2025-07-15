^

Nxled takes down Galeries Tower

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 7:02pm
Nxled Chameleons
Nxled Chameleons
(PVL Images)

Games Saturday
(City of Passi Arena)
4 p.m. - ZUS vs. Creamline
6:30 p.m. - Chery Tiggo vs. Cignal
 
MANILA, Philippines — Nxled kept its ascension from the bottom to the top after it turned back Galeries Tower, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23, on Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Finishing 12th and last a conference ago, the vastly improved Chameleons have now zoomed to a share of the Pool A lead with the PLDT High Speed Hitters on pristine 3-0 records.

EJ Cariño went on a spiking spree and uncorked 16 points including 14 on kills while Jov Fernandez and Chiara May Permentilla scattered 14 and 13 hits, respectively as the fledgling franchise, which never finished better than eighth spot since joining the pros two years ago, continued its transformation.

“We’re now here because our mindset is to prepare well for each game,” said Fernandez, who was acquired a few months ago after her contract with Cignal expired.

Rookie Lyann de Guzman, who was leading the team in scoring with an impressive 22.5-point average in their first two outings, struggled on this one and finished scoreless in one set.

Good thing Cariño, Fernandez and Permentilla took charge.

But Nxled had a shaky start on this one after it trailed, 13-4, in the opening set.

But a furious 9-1 juggernaut cut it down to 14-13 and the Chameleons gained momentum from there and just found all the answers in unnerving the Highrisers the rest of the way.

Galeries Tower fell to 0-3.

NXLED

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
