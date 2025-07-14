Pogoy returns from injury, torches San Miguel in Game 1

TNT's RR Pogoy (16) shoots over the defense of the San Miguel Beermen during the PBA Philippine Cup Finals Sunday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — Back like he never left.

The guard, who missed several games in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals due to hamstring injury, showed no signs of rust in his return to the court despite having yet to fully recover.

In Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals, Pogoy finished with 23 points on 7-of-100 shooting. He made three 3-pointers and connected on both 4-pointers in 18 minutes of action in the 99-96 Tropang 5G victory.

Pogoy, after the win, bared that he did not practice yet.

“Hindi pa talaga ako sumasali sa ensayo. Talagang gusto ko lang maglaro sa game 1. Sabi ko kay coach kung pwede ba 3 minutes, 2 minutes lang, basta gusto ko makalaro,” Pogoy said.

“May shootaround, pero walang practice. Yun magtakbuhan, wala talaga,” he added.

The lack of practice did not deter Pogoy from making an impact as he immediately dropped eight points in the first quarter. He also hit the go-ahead 3-pointer that pushed TNT ahead for good, 97-96, with 1:04 remaining.

“Thank God kasi pumapasok yun mga tira ko, pero hindi pa rin talaga 100%,” the former FEU Tamaraw added.

For Pogoy, there was no question that he was going to suit up given the implications of winning the series opener.

"Kahit hindi pa 100%, kailangan maglaro e. Finals na."

With only three wins away from achieving the Grand Slam, TNT will look to increase the minutes of Pogoy and Kelly Williams, who also made his return from an injury as the series progresses. -- Ravi Tan, intern