Plans to improve Rizal Memorial Sports Complex okayed by Manila LGU

Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso welcomes in his office newly appointed Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio during a courtesy call on Thursday at the Manila City Hall. Also in photo are, from left, architect Mark De Leon of City Planning, PSC commissioners Edward Hayco and Walter “Wawit” Torres, the mayor’s wife Dynee Ditan-Domagoso, PSC commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo and Matthew “Fritz” Gaston, and Manila Sports Council (MASCO) director Dale Evangelista.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso has given the green light to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to do major improvements on the city-owned Rizal Memorial Sports Complex along Pablo Ocampo (formerly Vito Cruz) and Adriatico streets in Manila.

Domagoso welcomed in his office in a courtesy call PSC officials led by its new chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio on Thursday, and the two sides took advantage of the opportunity as they discussed sports matters, including the rehabilitation of the PSC controlled facility RMSC.

“You have my support. If you want to improve the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, you may proceed,” said Domagoso, who returned as the city’s leader after being elected as mayor in the last polls — his second time to the position after serving back in 2019 to 2021.

Domagoso, whose wife Dynee Ditan-Domagoso has donned the Philippine Team colors in the 90s in different international taekwondo competitions, put premium on the city’s sports programs.

He appointed multiple medal winner and Southeast Asian Games water polo player/coach Dale Evangelista as director of the Manila Sports Council (MASCO) in hopes of revitalizing the sports programs not only for Manila’s youth but also for the citizenry in the nation’s capital.

Domagoso also asked the PSC to coordinate with MASCO to allow the athletes from Manila to use the facility for training, especially this time that preparation is ongoing for the Batang Pinoy this October in General Santos City.

One sport that Domagoso mentioned is water polo, which he said would be part of sports programs in different public schools since there are aquatic facilities in the city that can accommodate potential athletes.

But he isn’t just looking at one sport, since Domagoso wants the city to be a major player in discovering new talents for the national team in other sports, particularly those being played in the Olympics, including archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, swimming, taekwondo and weightlifting.

For his part, Gregorio expressed his gratitude to the mayor’s support, as well as the mutual understanding of their vision.

“We thank the Mayor for his support,” said Gregorio, who came with PSC commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo, Walter “Wawit” Torres, Edward Hayco and Matthew “Fritz” Gaston.

“We all know that Manila is a strong athletic hub in the Philippines, having a large number of sports facilities and school/university circuit,” added Gregorio, who was recently appointed as PSC chairman by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.