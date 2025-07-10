Quiambao to work out with five NBA teams, says Cone

MANILA, Philippines -- The NBA dream of Kevin Quiambao is alive and well.

The two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player will be working out with five NBA teams, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the launching of Gilas’ new adidas jerseys, Cone said that he will work out with five squads on July 11.

“So on the 11th he's working out in front of five NBA front offices. And so that will kind of dictate his schedule after that,” he said.

Quiambao earlier flew to the United States to prepare for a possible stint at the NBA Summer League.

He, however, did not make the cut in the Sacramento Kings’ Summer League roster.

Despite this, several teams are still interested in Quiambao, as Cone said.

“If he's able to draw some interest, he might end up being in the summer league a little bit longer. If not, he'll come back earlier,” he said.

“But the 16th I think is his date to come back. I think that's what I understand. That's what he's mentioned to me.”

This development came ahead of Gilas’ stint at the FIBA Asia Cup in Saudi Arabia next month.

The Summer League will run from July 10-20.