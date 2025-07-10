^

Abando embraces possible Gilas stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 2:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — For Rhenz Abando, an opportunity for a tour of duty for Gilas Pilipinas is a no-brainer. 

After being included in the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup, the athletic swingman said that he is “very happy” to be part of the list. 

“Bat ko pa pagdedesisyunan yun, ‘di ba? Gilas na yun e,” the 27-year-old guard told reporters at the sidelines of the Strong Group Athletics-Pilipinas training Wednesday in Manila. 

“Saka hindi naman nasagasaan naman yung sa Gilas and naging open naman sila na alam nila na andito ako,” he added. 

Abando previously saw action in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and 2023 FIBA World Cup.

His high-flying plays and his defense were showcased in the World Cup held in Manila two years ago. 

Abando is one of the four new players named in the Gilas pool. 

Gilas head coach Tim Cone also tapped Magnolia Hotshot Zav Lucero, and Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario. 

Abando, a former Letran standout, said that if he gets called up, he will do his best.

“Sobrang happy ako kasi naging part ako ng Gilas pool and sana ‘pag na-line-up ako, gagawin ko lahat.” 

But for now, he will be focusing on helping SGA defend its Jones Cup title in Taiwan. 

The Philippine squad will kick off its SGA tournament this Sunday against Chinese Taipei. 

