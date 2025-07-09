Edoc, Macasaetâ€™s strong start fuel Philippinesâ€™ Junior World bids

Edoc, Macasaet’s strong start fuel Philippines’ Junior World bids

MANILA, Philippines — Zoji Edoc unleashed a fiery backside assault to seize early control then capped his opening round with a clutch birdie to salvage a gutsy two-under 71, grabbing solo second behind a red-hot Hugo Smith of Australia at the start of the Junior World Championships in San Diego, California on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

Riding the momentum of back-to-back wins on the Junior Philippine Golf Tour, Edoc surged to the top of the boys’ 7-8 division with a blistering stretch of birdie-par-par-eagle-birdie from No. 11 at the back nine of the par-73 Singing Hills Golf Resort’s Oak Glen course.

Though a bogey on No. 18 and dropped shots on Nos. 1 and 3 momentarily stalled his charge, the rising Davaoeño steadied with a birdie on the fifth. Another hiccup on the par-5 No. 7 threatened his momentum, but Edoc birdied the ninth to cap a roller-coaster 38-33 round.

Still, his gutsy performance left him just two strokes behind Smith, who closed with three straight birdies for a tournament-best 69 in the 36-hole opener of the annual tilt that features over 1,250 top junior golfers from 56 countries and 42 US states.

JPGT winner Zach Guico closed with two bogeys over the last five holes for a 75 and tied for fifth with Ethan Lago, who opened with two birdies in four holes but faded with five bogeys and another birdie.

In the girls’ 9-10 category also held at Oak Glen, Brianna Macasaet put up an equally impressive start with a two-under 70, positioning herself in solo eighth, just two shots off leader Airi Kaigawa of Japan (68).

The young Filipina flashed her strong frontside form with three birdies against a bogey, then matched her second nine with two birdies against two bogeys for a steady finish.

Japan’s Miyu Tsunesumi, Alletta Kahfi of Indonesia, Giavanna Allen of the US, Eileen Lee, and Seina Murakami stayed within striking distance at 69s.

In the boys’ 13-14 division at La Valle Coastal Club, Roman Ungco and JPGT mainstay Ralph Batican shot identical two-under 69s to sit four shots behind leaders Jessada Chuangprayoon, Sein Shimoshita, and Hakon Hundhausen. Zianbeau Edoc had a 74, while David Teves and John Majgen Gomez carded 77s.

Other Filipino campaigners faced tougher starts across various age-group divisions.

In the premier boys’ 15-18 class, JPGT regular Geoffrey Tan carded a 76 for joint 64th at Torrey Pines South, eight shots behind co-leaders Luke Brandler (Hong Kong) and Hawaii’s Jake Otani, who both shot 68s. Tristan Padilla had a 77, while Charles Serdenia, Patrick Tambalque, and Emilio Hernandez settled for 80s.

In the girls’ 15-18 division, Reese Ng turned in a one-over 73 at Torrey Pines North for joint 33rd, seven strokes behind Singapore’s Denise Ng, who sizzled with a 66 for a three-shot cushion over Japan’s Yuka Nishina and India’s Mahreen Bhatia (69s). Alessandra Luciano shot a 75, Rafa Anciano had an 82, and Lois Laine Go carded a 90.

Twins Mona and Lisa Sarines each shot even-par 73s at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo to share 24th in the girls’ 13-14 bracket. Precious Zaragosa struggled with a 79, while Tiffany Bernardino hobbled with a 90.

In boys’ 11-12 at El Camino Country Club, Race Manhit and Vito Sarines shot identical 75s for joint 39th, eight shots off Naphol Sathianmongkhon’s leading 67. Rafella Batican had a 77 in the girls’ side of the division, nine shots adrift of the co-leaders from Japan and California, who all carded 68s. Elena Dumalaog and Cailey Gonzales scored 79s, while Kelsey Bernardino had an 87.