Alba charges up Akari in PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Setter Marionne Angelique “Mars” Alba has officially joined the Akari Charges, signaling the team’s clear intent to go deep in the coming PVL conference.

The management warmly welcomed the former La Salle ace into their family, convinced that the 5-foot-7 could be the missing link in the team’s desire to win its first ever title in the premier league after near misses in the past.

Alba was signed to a multi-year year contract.

The UAAP Season 85 Finals Most Valuable Player started her pro career with Choco Mucho and played a key role in the team’s runner-up finish to powerhouse Creamline in last year’s All-Filipino Conference.

Toughened by her three conference s with Choco, Alba is considered to be a big catch owing to her growing number of followers in the volleyball community.

And the Chargers are likewise banking on Alba’s tested leadership and competitiveness as they try to surpass their runner-up finish in the PVL Reinforced Conference that saw them topple the fancied PLDT in the semis.