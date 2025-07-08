^

PBA Player of the Week Heading proves to be perfect fit for Tropang 5G

July 8, 2025 | 10:05am
PBA Player of the Week Heading proves to be perfect fit for Tropang 5G
Jordan Heading of TNT
MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Heading is making a big impact for TNT in his first playoffs run with the grand slam-hunting team.

Acquired late in the elimination round in the blockbuster swap with Mikey Williams, Heading has adapted seamlessly with the Tropang 5G’s system and no-quit culture and quickly emerged as a major contributor for his injury-hit team.

The Filipino-Australian sniper, slowly hitting his form back from back spasm, served notice of his vital role for the reigning PBA Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup kingpins as they secured a 4-2 disposal of tough semifinal foe Rain or Shine to advance to the Philippine Cup Season 49 finals and stay in the hunt for a rare grand slam.

Stepping up just as Kelly Williams joined Jayson Castro, Rey Nambatac and RR Pogoy in sick bay and Calvin Oftana sprained both ankles in Game 4, Heading fired a team-high 23 spiked by three triples to go with five rebounds and six assists to help get TNT on a 3-1 lead with a 108-92 romp.

Though they missed out on the closeout next game, Heading came out with his best performance in a Tropang 5G uniform yet in Game 6 and exploded with 29 big points, including nine in the fourth quarter as they bounced back strong in a 97-89 clincher.

For his outstanding play, Heading was voted as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for July 2 to 6.

The 6-foot-2 guard (18.3 points, 4 rebounds 4.3 assists, 1 steal per game in the three games) beat teammates Oftana and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Barangay Ginebra’s LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson and San Miguel Beer’s Cjay Perez for the weekly citation.

“I'm thankful to be in this position with these guys and to be learning from them,” said Heading. “You know, they have experience that I don't have yet of winning all these championships. And so I'm just trying to learn, listen, and try and follow the boys who've already done it and just try and help out wherever I can.”

