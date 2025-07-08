TapDMV gains broadcast rights for Pacman fight

MANILA, Philippines — Tap Digital Media Ventures (TapDMV) has acquired all media rights for the Philippine distribution of the highly anticipated fight between eight-division world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and rising welterweight star Mario “El Azteca” Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TapDMV will manage all Philippine media distribution, delivering the fight live across pay-per-view, streaming, and TV platforms to reach fans nationwide. “We’re honored to bring Manny Pacquiao’s return to professional boxing to Filipino viewers who have supported him throughout his remarkable career. Securing all rights to this fight reflects our commitment to world-class sports content, and we’re proud to deliver it with the reach and quality it deserves,” said Celinda de Guia, president and CEO of TapDMV.

Fans across the country can watch the fight on Tap Sports, available on SkyCable, Cignal, Cablelink, Samsung TV Plus, IwantTFC and titleholder.ph. It will also air on TV5, Tap DMV’s official free-to-air partner.