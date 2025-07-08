Abando, 3 others beef up Gilas

MANILA, Philippines — Coach Tim Cone has called up four additional players to the Gilas Pilipinas pool ahead of next month’s FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Joining Cone’s regulars are high-flying Rhenz Abando, Magnolia’s versatile forward Zav Lucero and Barangay Ginebra mainstays RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario.

According to Cone, the four have been named to the “long list” to be submitted to the organizers of the Aug. 5 to 17 meet and will be “under consideration” for Gilas’ “Final 12.”

The Nationals started their buildup yesterday with the first of Monday sessions.

Abarrientos and Rosario joined fellow PBA stalwarts Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Japeth Aguilar, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome and CJ Perez and overseas-based Carl Tamayo and Dwight Ramos for the initial practice.