Baricuatro settles for silver in World Boxing Cup

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 2:35pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Jay Bryan Baricuatro faltered in his golden attempt and settled for the silver after stumbling to local bet Sanzhar Tashkenbay in the men’s 50kg class of the World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan Sunday.

The proud son of Talisay, Cebu just didn’t have enough to overcome the more aggressive Tashkenbay, who just dominated the duel from start to finish to run away with a unanimous 5-0 win with all five judges scoring it, 30-27.

But it wasn’t a bad performance at all for Baricuatro.

On his way to the finale, Baricuatro stamped his class on Italian Salvatore Attrattivo in the first round, Indian Jadumani Singh Mandengbam in the quarters and Aussie Omar Izas in the semis.

And then he ran into Kazakh that ended his magical run.

JAY BRYAN BARICUATRO
