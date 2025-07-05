Mapua's Escamis upbeat on NCAA title defense despite key departures

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite “problems” even before their NCAA basketball championship defense, Mapua Cardinals star Clint Escamis voiced confidence that their team will be ready once the season starts.

Fresh off a historic championship in NCAA Season 100, Mapua saw several key cogs leave the team and join other squads.

Chris Hubilla, last season’s top rookie, and Lawrence Mangubat bolted to the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers mere months after the university raised its first title in 33 years.

During the Collegiate Press Corps awards night on Monday, Escamis acknowledged that while problems are part of their preparation, it is “part of the process.”

“I'm not gonna lie, madami talaga yung problema yung team. Pero, it's part of the process talaga. Acknowledging the problem is the first step, and then improving afterwards,” he said.

“Yun nga, yung only problem namin na team chemistry. Gagawa na namin paraan yun, and I think the team is going pretty well from now. Especially, madami na kaming na lang na preseason. And by Season 101, I think we're gonna be ready,” he added.

Escamis, a former Rookie-Most Valuable Player of the NCAA, was last season’s Finals MVP when the Cardinals defeated the Benilde Blazers in a two-game sweep.

He then returned to Mapua for another year.

“Sa amin naman, like before lang na yung problema yan, hindi naman kami sobrang worried about that kasi maraming capable guys of filling those spots,” he said.

“I think malaking bagay talaga sila, especially yung mga iba pa, ng mga di ko nabanggit. I feel like mas mapupunan pa nalang yung role na yun, and they're gonna exceed that.”

Because of his great season, the do-it-all guard was named a member of the CPC Mythical Five and the Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

“Sobrang sarap talaga, sobrang feel humbled by this award… Gusto ko lang every year to be one of the best, the top, and then I got this.”