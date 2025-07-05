TNTâ€™s Pogoy eyes Game 6 return from hamstring injury

^

TNT’s Pogoy eyes Game 6 return from hamstring injury

Philstar.com
July 5, 2025 | 10:59am
MANILA, Philippines — Despite failing to close out their semifinals series against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, the Talk n Text Tropang 5G may have some encouraging news to hold on to as RR Pogoy confirmed that his hamstring is starting to heal. 

Pogoy has been out since Game 3 due to an aggravated hamstring injury, which he has been nursing since the quarterfinals against Magnolia.  

“Tinignan namin kahapon. Maganda yun progress niya,” claimed the former FEU Tamaraw. 

His status for Game 6, however, remains a day-to-day case depending on the decision of the doctors. 

“Hintay na lang sa doctor dyan at sa PT kasi nag strengthening na ako. [...] Tingnan natin sa next game, hintay lang sa go signal,” said Pogoy following TNT’s 97-113 defeat in Game 5.

If able to return, Pogoy’s recovery will be a blessing for the Tropang 5G, who continue to lose key pieces throughout the conference — even losing the man at the helm as Coach Chot Reyes was suspended in Friday’s contest. 

While he acknowledged how the absences have shortened their rotation, Pogoy believes the difficulty will only make winning a Grand Slam sweeter if they achieve historic feat. 

“Sabi nga ni Coach Chot, hindi excuses yun ganito. Kung sino ng dyan, laban parin. Grabe yun pinagdaanan ng team namin ngayon pero ganun talaga. Mas masarap at mas fulfilling kung manalo ka at ganun yun pinagdaanan namin.” 

The earliest date for Pogoy’s return can come on Sunday, July 7, as TNT looks to avoid a Game 7 against Rain or Shine. Game 6 is at 7 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Ravi Tan, intern

