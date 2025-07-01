^

Corpus, Chan aim high in $2-million International Series Morocco

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 11:28am
Carl Corpus (left) and Aidric Chan
ADT / Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Carl Corpus is set to embark on the next big step of his golfing journey — a debut in the prestigious International Series. And the 23-year-old rising Filipino star couldn’t be more thrilled, knowing he's about to go toe-to-toe with some of the world’s leading players on an elite platform.

“It’s all about getting the opportunity to play in bigger events, to showcase my talent,” said Corpus, still riding high from his breakthrough victory in the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech at the Al Maaden Golf Resorts last Sunday.

The win didn’t just mark his arrival on the Asian Development Tour — it catapulted him into conversations about the future of Philippine golf. It was his first pro championship, remarkably coming in just his fifth ADT start and sixth as a professional. That kind of trajectory is rare — a fast-track rise that many players can only dream of.

Fate, it seems, had a hand in this moment. Just a week earlier, Corpus’ cousin Aidric Chan, a sophomore pro who, like Carl, sharpened his game on the Philippine Golf Tour, also made headlines by capturing the Morocco Rising Stars title at the Samanah Golf Club, underscoring a remarkable family double that turned heads on the regional golf circuit.

For many professionals, the path to a first title is a grind — years of perseverance and near-misses. Some never get there. Yet here are two young Filipinos, barely into their careers, already stepping into the ADT winner’s circle – and now into the spotlight of a $2-million International Series event.

Corpus, ever grounded, is not letting the moment distract him from the bigger picture.

“I am a champion. That’s something that’s not going to be taken away from me, something that I’ll have for the rest of my life,” said the former San Jose State University standout. “But I’m not stopping here. I’m excited about the opportunity to keep proving myself.”

The International Series — and the Asian Tour itself — welcomes Corpus and Chan with open arms as the IS Morocco unfolds this Thursday at the par-73 Royal Golf Dar Es Salam’s Red course.

It’s a stacked field. Corpus and Chan, along with compatriots Miguel Tabuena, Justin Quiban, Lloyd Go and Sean Ramos, will be up against world-class names such as John Catlin, Peter Uihlein, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Kazuki Higa and Ben Campbell — all within the world’s top 300. They’ll also have to contend with the likes of major winner Charl Schwartzel, Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup veteran Mito Pereira, and LIV standouts like Kieran Vincent, Scott Vincent and Olli Schniederjans.

But both Corpus and Chan aren’t just filling the field — they’re aiming to make noise. Their youthful hunger, talent and early triumphs are not flukes but indicators of what’s brewing in Philippine golf.

“I want to showcase the support I have back at home, and also here in Morocco with my mom,” said Corpus. “I’m proud to represent my country and prove that all the hard work and sacrifices are worth it.”

With composure beyond their years and a clear focus on growth, Corpus and Chan aren’t just playing to belong – they’re playing to break through, to inspire and to build legacies.

The future of Philippine golf isn’t coming – it’s already here.

