^

Sports

Bachmann hands PSC reins to Gregorio

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 5:09pm
Bachmann hands PSC reins to Gregorio
Outgoing Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann (left) and his successor Patrick Gregorio
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Bachmann will officially hand over the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairmanship to his successor Patrick Gregorio Tuesday in simple opening rites at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. 

Bachmann said he would leave the PSC knowing that he served the country and the national athletes well in almost three years as head of the nation’s sports-funding agency.

“I leave the PSC with a deep sense of fulfillment,” said Bachmann in a statement Monday. “I am excited to see the Philippines continue to achieve even greater milestones in the future.

“I wish my successor, Mr. John Patrick 'Pato' Gregorio, all the best in continuing the mission we all deeply believe in,” he added.

Under Bachmann, the country won two gold medals in last year’s Paris Olympics courtesy of gymnast Carlos Yulo, captured a breakthrough Asian Winter Games gold medal from the men’s curling team this year, and posted its highest rankings in the last three decades in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Bachmann was also known for his active pro-athlete stance as well as the country’s grassroots development programs.

He also said he submitted a courtesy resignation a month ago that he had done in good faith and with full respect for the President’s authority and prerogative.

He said it was a happy journey serving the PSC.

“The most fulfilling part of public service is witnessing the potential of Filipinos to reach historic achievements. I am deeply grateful to have been part of remarkable milestones in Philippine sports. Our collective efforts have brought joy, inspiration, and strength to the Filipino people,” he said.

He also thanked everyone who has contributed to uplifting Philippine sports during his watch.

“Together, we have implemented policies to strengthen our grassroots and elite athletes programs, delivered organizational optimization for all the sports stakeholders and empower individuals to achieve their dreams,” he said.

PATO GREGORIO

PHILIPPINE SPORTS COMMISSION

PSC

RICHARD BACHMANN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

1 day ago
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno-Domagoso has named former national team athlete Dale Evangelista as chairman of the Manila Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee ready for Gilas

Brownlee ready for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Gilas naturalized player Justin Brownlee is expected back from the US before coach Tim Cone calls for the national team’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eala faces title holder in Wimby debut

Eala faces title holder in Wimby debut

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
There is no rest for the weary – and wounded – as Alex Eala shifts her full focus in a quick turnaround to the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girl &lsquo;AA&rsquo; passes away

Gilas girl ‘AA’ passes away

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls and National University Lady Bullpups player Ashlyn “AA” Abong passed away yesterday after...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Ivorian Olympian fencer Esteban back from sickbay, cops silver in African tilt

Fil-Ivorian Olympian fencer Esteban back from sickbay, cops silver in African tilt

5 hours ago
Returning to action after an eight-month hiatus due to a back injury, Maxine Esteban secured a silver medal in the women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Club World Cup: PSG routs Messi's Miami; Bayern through to quarters

Club World Cup: PSG routs Messi's Miami; Bayern through to quarters

6 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain steamrollered Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, 4-0, to reach the Club World Cup quarterfinals, where it...
Sports
fbtw
Paper Rex&rsquo;s PatMen looks back at journey to Valorant Masters throne

Paper Rex’s PatMen looks back at journey to Valorant Masters throne

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
One week ago, the first full-blooded Filipino lifted the Valorant Masters Toronto trophy, fulfilling a dream that many had...
Sports
fbtw
Eubank, Benn set for September rematch

Eubank, Benn set for September rematch

6 hours ago
Chris Eubank and Conor Benn will battle it out again on September 20 after agreeing to a rematch to a contentious bout won...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Pistons' Beasley being investigated on NBA-related gambling

Report: Pistons' Beasley being investigated on NBA-related gambling

6 hours ago
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is being investigated by the US District Attorney's Office on gambling allegations...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Pueblo de Oro tees off

JPGT Pueblo de Oro tees off

7 hours ago
The stakes are higher, the field deeper and the course far more challenging as the ICTSI Junior PGT Pueblo de Oro Championship fires...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with