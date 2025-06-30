Bachmann hands PSC reins to Gregorio

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Bachmann will officially hand over the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairmanship to his successor Patrick Gregorio Tuesday in simple opening rites at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Bachmann said he would leave the PSC knowing that he served the country and the national athletes well in almost three years as head of the nation’s sports-funding agency.

“I leave the PSC with a deep sense of fulfillment,” said Bachmann in a statement Monday. “I am excited to see the Philippines continue to achieve even greater milestones in the future.

“I wish my successor, Mr. John Patrick 'Pato' Gregorio, all the best in continuing the mission we all deeply believe in,” he added.

Under Bachmann, the country won two gold medals in last year’s Paris Olympics courtesy of gymnast Carlos Yulo, captured a breakthrough Asian Winter Games gold medal from the men’s curling team this year, and posted its highest rankings in the last three decades in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Bachmann was also known for his active pro-athlete stance as well as the country’s grassroots development programs.

He also said he submitted a courtesy resignation a month ago that he had done in good faith and with full respect for the President’s authority and prerogative.

He said it was a happy journey serving the PSC.

“The most fulfilling part of public service is witnessing the potential of Filipinos to reach historic achievements. I am deeply grateful to have been part of remarkable milestones in Philippine sports. Our collective efforts have brought joy, inspiration, and strength to the Filipino people,” he said.

He also thanked everyone who has contributed to uplifting Philippine sports during his watch.

“Together, we have implemented policies to strengthen our grassroots and elite athletes programs, delivered organizational optimization for all the sports stakeholders and empower individuals to achieve their dreams,” he said.