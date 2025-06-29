Asistio stars as Painters avoid 0-3 pit vs Tropang 5G

Rain or Shine guard Anton Asistio (8) shoots over the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G during Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series Sunday evening at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- With Rain or Shine trailing 0-2 in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, the Elasto Painters found a spark in Anton Asistio as their squad finally tallied a win in the seven-game series against the TNT Tropang 5G, 107-86, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Asistio finished with 24 points off the bench, with 21 in the second half. He also had six assists as he made seven of his nine shots, including 4-of-5 from deep and 2-of-3 from 4-point area for Rain or Shine, which is still trailing the series 1-2. This spark was much-needed as the Painters defeated a TNT side that played without the injured RR Pogoy.

After the game, Asistio said he just remained ready to step up, especially with the injury to guard Felix Lemetti.

“Siguro just being ready to step up, kasi yun nga kulang kami. Injured si Felix, so I know I'm gonna get my chance,” he told reporters.

“So, you know, just being ready to step up nga. Kasi sabi ni Coach Yang, yung eliminations, iba pa yan sa quarterfinals at sa semis. The farther you go, kailangan mo i-elevate yung game,” he added.

Rain or Shine started the game hot, turning a 14-10 lead to a 30-10 upperhand with 16 unanswered points. This set the tone the rest of the way, as they kept their foot on the gas pedal.

TNT was able to inch within seven, 37-44, in the second frame, but seven straight points to finish the half gave Rain or Shine a 51-37 advantage.

The Painters' lead grew to as much as 29 points, 86-57, after a Mike Malonzo floater.

The team then breezed through to the finish line.

Caelan Tiongson also chipped in 16 points off the bench for the winning team. Ketih Datu, Santi Santillan and Adrian Nocum finished with 13, 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

"We shot well, Anton really shot the ball well, and then we got our share of rebounds, we defended well. Of course, malaking bagay wala si Pogoy. Yung panalo nila Game 1 and Game 2 was really just the brilliance and outstanding play of Pogoy in the first game, and then the outstanding play of Calvin in the second game," Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said after the game.

"So, pagka na-solve namin yung dalawa, mas malaking chance namin. So, we were really just focused on playing defense and rebounding. We did not really worry too much about our offense," he added.

Calvin Oftana produced 16 points for the Grand Slam-seeking TNT squad. In Game 2, the sweet-shooting forward exploded for 39 points. Glenn Khobuntin and Simon Enciso had 12 markers apiece for the Tropang 5G.

“So, at least naka-2-1 kami. Tsaka ano rin namin, our best chance is to make this series long. If it becomes a short series, talo kami. So, at least nanalo kami ngayon, we know it's going to five games. Pag nanalo pa kami, we know it's going to six games,” Guiao said.

“So, we know our best chance is really taking this series to a long, to the stretch,” he added.

Rain or Shine will try to tie things up at 2-2 on Wednesday’s Game 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.