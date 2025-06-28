PBA says crucial Oftana Game 2 shot was 4-pointer

TNT's Calvin Oftana (8) drives past the defense of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters during Game 2 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA on Saturday admitted that TNT’s Calvin Oftana should have been given four free throws late in regulation during the Tropang 5G’s 113-105 overtime win over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters Friday evening.

With time winding down and with Rain or Shine leading by three, 99-96, Of tana rushed from coast to coast.

And with 7.7 seconds remaining in regulation, Gian Mamuyac fouled Oftana to prevent him from shooting from deep.

However, the sweet-shooting forward was fouled while attempting a shot from the 4-point line.

After a lengthy review, the referees gave Oftana three free throws, which the sweet-shooting forward sank. This eventually brought the game to overtime, which TNT later won.

After the game, though, Oftana questioned why he was given just three free throws instead of four.

Videos taken by members of the media showed that the winger, who finished with 39 points in the game, was well beyond the 4-point line when he was fouled.

In a statement, the PBA acknowledged that the play should have been a 4-point shot attempt.

“ideo footage from members of the media has surfaced, clearly indicating that Calvin Oftana was beyond the four-point line at the time of the foul -- thus qualifying the play as a four-point shot attempt,” the statement said.

“Our official reviews are based on video feeds from our cameras from different angles. These serve as our sole basis for decision-making during in-game reviews. While we strive to provide accurate rulings, our assessments are inherently limited to the footage available within these camera perspectives,” it added.

The statement of PBA Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro and the PBA Technical Committee said that they “deeply regret” the missed call.

“This incident highlights that, despite the use of advanced equipment and multiple camera angles, blind spots can and do still exist within live game coverage,” the statement read.

“Our players, teams, and fans deserve the highest standards of fairness and accuracy. We acknowledge this lapse and commit to continuously improving our review systems to minimize such occurrences in the future.”

TNT’s overtime win gave them a 2-0 lead over the Elasto Painters in the semifinal series.

The crucial Game 3 will be on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.