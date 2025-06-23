^

Chan sets sights on Asia's elite after second ADT win

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 23, 2025 | 12:00pm
Chan sets sights on Asia's elite after second ADT win
Aidric Chan poses with his championship trophy along with some kids.
Photo from Asiantour.com

MANILA, Philippines — More than just capturing the No. 1 spot in the Asian Development Tour Order of Merit rankings, Aidric Chan’s second Tour victory in Morocco last Sunday signaled something far more powerful — the coming of age of a potential Filipino golfing superstar.

With his gritty win at the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech, the former national amateur hotshot and Junior World champion not only solidified his standing as the hottest player on the ADT but also virtually booked a ticket to the elite Asian Tour next season, bypassing the grueling Q-School process.

“I’m really happy I was able to close this out and save myself a trip to Q-School. I don’t know what the future holds, but I’ll stay focused on my goals,” said Chan, who clinched the title with a closing 65 to edge India’s Karandeep Kochhar by one at the Samanah Golf Club.

That steely finish mirrored his equally dramatic victory at the Lexus Challenge in March, where he toppled former Asian Tour No. 1 Juvic Pagunsan in a nerve-wracking finale.

Once again, Chan showed maturity beyond his years, combining poise, precision and clutch play to fend off a strong, international field featuring top contenders from Asia, Europe and Africa.

Chan’s latest triumph wasn’t just a win — it was a statement. It underscored his evolution from a promising junior and standout collegiate player at the University of Arizona into a legitimate force on the professional circuit.

Displaying an uncanny ability to rise to the occasion, Chan relied on his trusted wedges to mount a back-nine charge, capping it with birdie after birdie in a display that recalled some of the sport’s best under-pressure performances.

“You know, I couldn’t be any more grateful for being in this position,” he said. “Today, every time I was holding a wedge, I was getting it to the flag and then making a putt. That felt really good.”

The victory, worth $21,875, pushed his season earnings to $38,352.17, lifting him past Thailand’s Tawit Polthai to the top of the ADT OOM standings. Perhaps more importantly, it secured him a spot into the $2-million International Series Morocco set for July 2-5 — his biggest career test yet.

With a game built on power, finesse and a champion’s mindset, Chan is increasingly being seen as the future face of Philippine golf. As he gears up to test his mettle against world-ranked players such as John Catlin, Peter Uihlein, Sadom Kaewkanjana and Kazuki Higa in IS Morocco, the buzz around him continues to grow.

He will also compete alongside former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, Taichi Kho, Scott Vincent, and fellow Filipinos Miguel Tabuena, Justin Quiban, Sean Ramos and Lloyd Go in what promises to be a career-defining week.

Unlike many who plateau after early success, Chan appears to be only gaining momentum, his confidence and skill set sharpening with each start. If his trajectory holds, the Philippines may soon have another flag-bearer to follow in the footsteps of Frankie Miñoza and Angelo Que — and possibly break through to even greater heights on the global stage.

AIDRIC CHAN

GOLF
