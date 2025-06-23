Ageless Kelly Williams proves dependability for semis-bound TNT

MANILA, Philippines — Kelly Williams may already be far from his prime, but he is still dependable in the biggest moments of the game — proven by consecutive winning plays in the quarterfinals of the All-Filipino Conference.

The TNT Tropang 5G erased a twice-to-beat disadvantage against the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots by eking out two narrow victories. In Game 1, Williams was fouled on a putback attempt off a Calvin Oftana missed layup with six seconds remaining in the game. He then proceeded to split at the charity stripe as TNT squeaked past Magnolia, 89-88.

A similar script transpired in the second game as Williams grabbed an offensive rebound off a Jordan Heading missed four-point attempt, which led to Rafi Reavis fouling Williams with only two seconds left on the clock. Williams nailed both free-throws as TNT gained a one-point advantage, with the team eventually winning the contest, 80-79.

“Coach has been yelling at me all year to get offensive rebounds, and that’s just what I focused on. Hopefully get a tip or give ourselves a chance to get another look. Fortunately it took a bounce. When I was able to get my hands on it, just like the first game, I put it up and prayed that the refs made the right call and they did. The rest was just staying composed,” Williams discussed on what occured in TNT’s final possession.

“My confidence level is always high. In that moment, it’s just making sure that I’m staying focused on what is at hand. Not getting caught up in the situation or the crowd,” he added on his approach entering the pressure-packed free throws.

The 43-year-old attributed the winning free throws to his continuous evolution even in the latter stages of his professional career.

“It was an emphasis for me. I just want to improve even in this stage of my career. That’s why I’m shooting more threes, driving, and working on my ball handling. If there is any legacy I want to leave for these younger guys, it’s never stop growing, never stop learning, and never stop trying to improve.”

Aside from helping keep TNT’s grand slam hopes alive, Williams’ work ethic allowed him to add a new achievement to his collection of game-winners in the PBA.

“I don’t think I ever won a game on free-throws. To do it back-to-back, I think it’s kind of an anomaly for my career. I’m just grateful to have opportunities like this, have Coach Chot’s trust to be in a position to win a game through free-throws, and play in late stretches,” said the Tropang 5G veteran. — Ravi Tan, intern