Santos pulls off explosive debut for Cignal

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 7:16pm
Erika Santos was what the doctor ordered by the HD Spikers as she unloaded a match-high 14 points, all coming off attacks.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Monday

(Chavit Coliseum, Vigan)

4 p.m. - Cignal vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. - Creamline vs Akari

MANILA, Philippines — There’s a reason Cignal was so big about Erika Santos.

It showed after the power-hitting spiker debuted for the HD Spikers with a bang in a 25-23, 25-14, 25-23 victory over Akari Sunday at the start of the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the Chavit Coliseum in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Santos, picked up by the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise after her contract with sister club PLDT expired, was what the doctor ordered by Cignal as she unloaded a match-high 14 points, all coming off attacks.

Santos said nothing changed by her transfer.

“Same goal, different team. I still want to grow as a player. I’m just happy we connected as a team that produced this good outcome,” she said.

Tine Tiamzon, another new recruit from defunct F2 Logistics, also shone in her first game with the Shaq delos Santos-mentored side and contributed 11 hits, 10 coming off kills.

Santos delivered when her team needed it most in the first and third sets when the Chargers, who paraded new mentor Tina Salak, tried to steal both sets but to no avail.

