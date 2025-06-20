^

After drafting Belen, Capital1 beefs up roster with five other signings

June 20, 2025 | 4:36pm
After drafting Belen, Capital1 beefs up roster with five other signings
The Solar Spikers have acquired Jerrili Malabanan, Rachel Austero, Keceryn Galdones, Nikka Yandoc and Ypril Tapia.
MANILA, Philippines — After making three-time UAAP Most Valuable Player Bella Belen as the overall No. 1 pick, the Capital1 Solar Spikers never stopped in their determined search for the right pieces to make the team’s puzzle complete.

In their desire to go deep in the coming PVL season, the Capital1 Solar Spikers have added a good mix of veteran and promising players as they intend to surround Belen with dependable players — one who will not hesitate to give it her all once given the opportunity.

Mandy Romero, who co-owns the team with sister Milka, said they welcomed Jerrili Malabanan, Rachel Austero, Keceryn Galdones, Nikka Yandoc and Ypril Tapia with deep enthusiasm just like when they picked Belen in the recent PVL Rookie Draft.

Given the chance to shine, Romero believes these players will do everything to help elevate the team’s level of play when they go up against the league’s powerhouse teams.

A former FEU star who last played for Cignal, Malabanan is expected to boost the Capital1’s offense being a deadly opposite hitter, while Austero has made a name playing middle blocker for College of St. Benilde in the NCAA.

Having played for University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP, both Galdones and Tapia are also waiting for the perfect time to show their worth and hopefully it would come with their Capital1stint  and so is Yandoc — a crafty setter from Adamson.

Among the veterans in the team are Jorelle Singh, Syd Niegos, Roma Doromal, Leila Cruz, Iris Tolenada, May Macatuno, Shola Alvarez, Trisha Genesis, Jenya Torres, Kath Villegas, Rovie Instrella and Rica Rivera.

Apart from Belen, Capital1 also drafted middle blockers Pia Abbu of the University of Santo Tomas in the second round and Ivy Aquino of the Asian Institute of Maritime Studies in the third round.

The team — now handled by Alas Women’s team coach Jorge Souza de Brito — is now Vigan for the PVL on Tour starting on Sunday.

With players like Belen, Cruz, Doromal and Malabanan, it won’t be surprising if Capital1would make a great run in the coming conferences of the country’s premier pro volleyball league.

