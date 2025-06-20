^

Sports

Pacers clobber Thunder to force NBA Finals decider

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 11:24am
Pacers clobber Thunder to force NBA Finals decider
Obi Toppin of the Indiana Pacers attempts a layup against Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Abbie Parr-Pool / Getty Images / AFP

LOS ANGELES, United States — The odds may be stacked against Indiana, but you can never count the Pacers out. 

With their backs against the wall, the Pacers forced a deciding Game 7 in the 2025 NBA Finals after decimating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 108-91, Friday morning (Manila time) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

Obi Toppin provided the spark off the bench for the Pacers, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes. Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam added 17 and 16 markers, respectively. 

Tyrese Haliburton, who soldiered on a calf strain he sustained in Game 5, had 14 markers, five boards, two steals and a board in almost 23 minutes. 

Indiana was leading by just three, 28-25, at the end of the first quarter. 

But come the second frame, the Pacers started to pull away, taking a slim 34-33 lead to a 64-42 advantage at the half. 

Indiana then carried this over to the next quarters, taking a 30-point lead, 90-60, heading into the final period.

The Pacers did not give any edge to the Thunder in the fourth quarter, as Toppin and TJ McConnell put the finishing touches.

“It’s about the margins. It’s about taking the ball, the rebounding, that’s the most important things,” Haliburton said after the game. 

“It’’s a one-game series now, but we believe… It’s one more game at the NBA Finals. What more can you ask for?”  he added.

McConnell had 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists to go with four steals for the Pacers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists, but had eight turnovers. Jalen Williams chipped in 16 points. 

Game 7 will be on Monday morning (Manila time) in Oklahoma City. This is the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history. 

INDIANA PACERS

NBA

NBA FINALS

OBI TOPPIN

OKC

PACERS

THUNDER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brahmans rule UCAL Esports

Brahmans rule UCAL Esports

13 hours ago
University of Batangas capped its impressive showing in the PGFLEX Linoleum UCAL 7th Season by retaining its Esports crown...
Sports
fbtw
'Moving Great Wall': China unleashes towering teen basketball star

'Moving Great Wall': China unleashes towering teen basketball star

21 hours ago
China looks set to unleash its 7-foot-5 "moving Great Wall" at the Women's Asia Cup after teenager Zhang...
Sports
fbtw
University of Batangas Brahmans defend UCAL esports throne

University of Batangas Brahmans defend UCAL esports throne

22 hours ago
University of Batangas capped its impressive showing in the PGFLEX Linoleum presents UCAL 7th Season by retaining its esports...
Sports
fbtw
Tongue-lashing fires up Tropang 5G in keeping Grand Slam bid afloat

Tongue-lashing fires up Tropang 5G in keeping Grand Slam bid afloat

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Facing an uphill battle to keep their Grand Slam aspirations alive, the TNT Tropang 5G were seemingly woken up by a tongue-lashing...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Sugar&rsquo; Shane is awed by Pacman

‘Sugar’ Shane is awed by Pacman

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Through the years, Manny Pacquiao has maintained good relations with fierce rivals like Erik Morales and Oscar dela Hoya...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alyssa Valdez ecstatic on Jia de Guzman's impending return to Creamline

Alyssa Valdez ecstatic on Jia de Guzman's impending return to Creamline

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
"Nakakabata.”
Sports
fbtw
Real Madrid star Mbappe released from hospital

Real Madrid star Mbappe released from hospital

2 hours ago
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been released from hospital in the United States after suffering a stomach bug, the...
Sports
fbtw
World No. 1 Scheffler shares lead at PGA Travelers Championship

World No. 1 Scheffler shares lead at PGA Travelers Championship

3 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired an eagle and seven birdies in an eight-under-par 62 to seize a share of the first-round...
Sports
fbtw
World No.1 Sinner shocked in Halle second round by Bublik

World No.1 Sinner shocked in Halle second round by Bublik

3 hours ago
Defending champion Jannik Sinner lost his second-round match on grass at Halle on Thursday (Friday Manila time) to Kazakhstan's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with