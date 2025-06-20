Pacers clobber Thunder to force NBA Finals decider

Obi Toppin of the Indiana Pacers attempts a layup against Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

LOS ANGELES, United States — The odds may be stacked against Indiana, but you can never count the Pacers out.

With their backs against the wall, the Pacers forced a deciding Game 7 in the 2025 NBA Finals after decimating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 108-91, Friday morning (Manila time) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Obi Toppin provided the spark off the bench for the Pacers, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes. Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam added 17 and 16 markers, respectively.

Tyrese Haliburton, who soldiered on a calf strain he sustained in Game 5, had 14 markers, five boards, two steals and a board in almost 23 minutes.

Indiana was leading by just three, 28-25, at the end of the first quarter.

But come the second frame, the Pacers started to pull away, taking a slim 34-33 lead to a 64-42 advantage at the half.

Indiana then carried this over to the next quarters, taking a 30-point lead, 90-60, heading into the final period.

The Pacers did not give any edge to the Thunder in the fourth quarter, as Toppin and TJ McConnell put the finishing touches.

“It’s about the margins. It’s about taking the ball, the rebounding, that’s the most important things,” Haliburton said after the game.

“It’’s a one-game series now, but we believe… It’s one more game at the NBA Finals. What more can you ask for?” he added.

McConnell had 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists to go with four steals for the Pacers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists, but had eight turnovers. Jalen Williams chipped in 16 points.

Game 7 will be on Monday morning (Manila time) in Oklahoma City. This is the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history.