MPBL: Arwind Santos helps Basilan overcome Paranaque; Pampanga, Quezon win

MANILA, Philippines — The Pampanga Giant Lanterns averted a major collapse in the homestretch and salvaged a 60-57 victory over Binan Tatak Gel on Wednesday to stay close to the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season pacesetters at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Reigning back-to-back titlist Pampanga wasted a 56-39 spread early in the fourth quarter, allowed Binan to threaten at 57-58, and banked on Larry Muyang's two free throws with 5.8 seconds left to tally its 12th win against four losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament

Basilan Starhorse blanked Paranaque in the last 2:14 while scoring 10 points to prevail, 76-65, and remain on course for a playoff berth.

Veteran Arwind Santos shone in Basilan's seventh win against eight losses with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals; and so did James Tempra with 14 points and nine rebounds; Emman Calo with 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds; and Gab Dagangon with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Basilan dominated the boards, 67-36, against Paranaque, which put up a tough fight midway through the fourth quarter, 62-64, using an eight-man rotation.

Paranaque, which skidded to 1-14, drew 16 points and four rebounds from homegrown Paolo Castro; 14 points and 12 rebounds from Allen Papa; and 12 points, two rebounds and two assists from Jasper Cuevas.

Muyang, whose layup against 18 points by Binan in a span of seven minutes and 43 seconds prevented a reversal, wound up with 14 points and 11 rebounds to earn Best Player honors over Rence Alcoriza with 10 points and three rebounds.

Archie Concepcion, John Lloyd Clemente and Matt De Leon added five points each for the Giant Lanterns, who paraded former Manila star John Ashley Faa for the first time.

Binan absorbed its second straight defeat and tumbled to 9-6 despite Carlo Lastimosa's 17 points and two rebounds; and Jaymar Gimpayan's 12 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

The Quezon Huskers blitzed the Bulacan Kuyas in the first quarter and proceeded to tally a coast-to-coast 91-61 victory in the opener.

Powered by JP Sarao, Diego Dario, LJ Gonzales and Judel Fuentes, Quezon pulled away, 29-5, en route to a 12-3 slate that put it behind Nueva Ecija (15-0), Abra (14-1), San Juan (13-1) and Zamboanga (13-3) in the race for playoff spots.

Sarao, last year's Mythical Team member, posted 15 points, six rebounds and three assists; and Joseph Gabayni 12 points, six rebounds and two assists for Quezon.

Other Huskers who delivered were Dario, Gonzales and Gab Banal with nine points each.

NCAA Season 98 Most Valuable Player Will Gozum returned to the Huskers fold more than a year after undergoing left knee surgery and played for 12 minutes and 51 seconds, tallying four points, two rebounds and two assists.

The 6-foot-6 Gozum, former star of College of St. Benilde, is expected to play a pivotal role in Quezon's bid to regain the South Division crown and avenge its loss to Pampanga in the MPBL National Finals.

Bulacan fell to 2-15 despite Marlon Monte's 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists; Gino Jumao-as' 14 points and two rebounds; and Airohn Acop's 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The MPBL returns to the Ynares Sports Arena on Thursday with games pitting Zamboanga against Bataan at 4 p.m., Nueva Ecija against Cebu at 6 p.m., and host Pasig against San Juan at 8 p.m.