Magnoliaâ€™s Reavis still proving worth with wealth of experience

Magnolia’s Reavis still proving worth with wealth of experience

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 11:16am
Magnolia's Rafi Reavis (4)
MANILA, Philippines — Magnolia veteran Rafi Reavis may not play that much anymore, but he still brings something valuable as the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals start this Wednesday — experience. 

Reavis came up huge for the Hotshots in their elimination round-ending 88-83 victory over the Grand Slam-seeking TNT Tropang 5G last Friday. This win sealed Magnolia’s twice-to-beat advantage for the quarterfinals, where they will take on TNT, who finished sixth in the standings. 

Seeing heavy minutes in the fourth quarter, the 47-year-old big man finished with four points and six rebounds to go with a steal and a block in 12 minutes of play. 

He was subbed in with about three and a half minutes remaining in the game, with TNT trailing by 11, 72-83. 

After he entered the game, the Tropang 5G hit a 3-pointer to slice the deficit to eight, 75-83. 

With TNT trying to dig out of the hole, Reavis made huge plays down the stretch.

After Mark Barroca missed a triple of his own, Reavis grabbed an offensive board. Paul Lee then hoisted a 3-pointer but it missed, with Reavis once again grabbing the rebound. Aris Dionisio also put up a trey that came short, but Reavis was there to haul the offensive board. 

While Magnolia failed to convert during that stretch, it melted the clock and kept TNT at bay, as finishing touches by Barroca and Zav Lucero sealed the deal. 

After the game, Reavis said that while he does not see the floor that much anymore, he will still “try to go all out”. 

“First of all, I'd like to thank them also for continuously believing in me and knowing what I'm capable of doing. Because it's a playoff atmosphere, I've been here many times. I know what it takes to get to the next round,” he said. 

“I'm just trying to go all out, do what I can, whether I'm on the court or off the court. My role doesn't stop,” he added.

At the end of the eliminations, Reavis averaged just five minutes and 23 seconds of play. He had 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in six games in the All Filipino conference.

“It's just through experience. Being in these battles for so many years, I've seen everything you can imagine. When I'm off the court, it's my job to see things that other guys may not see because I have a different angle,” he said. 

“Through expertise, I see something that other guys may not. It's just me continuously sharing things that I see and just helping the team out in any way I can,” he added.

“If you guys notice, I really don't play so much, but I practice very hard. I'm glad we're in this position and we accomplished our goal to get the twice the beat advantage. We'll be ready come game time.” 

Magnolia will now try to quickly punch a ticket to the semifinals, but it will not be easy against a TNT side that is as gritty as they come. 

However, the Tropang Giga will have an uphill battle, as injuries have hounded the team. Aside from veteran guard Jayson Castro, who has not played this conference, the squad has not fielded Rey Nambatac and Jielo Razon, who have been in the sick bay the past few games. 

Main gun Calvin Oftana also suffered an ankle sprain during their game against Magnolia, but is expected to see action in the do-or-die matchup on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig. 

