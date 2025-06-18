Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams push Thunder on brink of NBA crown

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey — Oklahoma City stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have stepped up over the last two NBA Finals games to will the Thunder back from a stunning Game 1 loss and a 2-1 series deficit.

As they look to finish off what has been the most dominant season of a young team in recent memory, their maturity comes to the fore with the reeling and hobbling Pacers looking to force a Game 7 on Thursday (Friday Manila time) in Indiana.

“I think the only statement we have right now is we're up 3-2 and we have to still go earn another win,” Williams said when asked about making a statement with his 40-point performance in their 120-109 Game 5 win. “It will be cool to look back on later on.”

The 24-year-old Williams was even-keeled even as they go for the kill to bring home Oklahoma City’s first NBA championship.

Only Russell Westbrook and Earvin “Magic” Johnson were younger players than Williams to score have scored 40 points in an NBA Finals game since 1980.

“I'm not surprised by his performance,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Like, the kid works super hard. He has the right intentions. He deserves this moment.

“Now with that being said, we got one more game to win, and I know he's not satisfied by this performance.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, the freshly minted NBA MVP, has been a selfless leader for the Thunder.

When the Pacers came within two, 95-93, in the fourth quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander calmed the Thunder.

“Try to stay in the moment as much as possible,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Not worry about what's happening, what the swings are. Just try to win [every] possession.”

In their come-from-behind 111-104 win in Game 4 on the road, it was Gilgeous-Alexander’s 15 fourth-quarter points, 11 in the final three minutes, that saved them from falling to a 3-1 series deficit.

The Thunder have a golden opportunity in front of them with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffering a calf injury in Game 4. The All-NBA guard is believed to have suffered a strained right calf, according to ESPN, after his four-point dud.

Haliburton is scheduled for an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.

A defiant Haliburton said he will play in Game 6 just like he did when he returned for the remainder of Game 5 after sustaining the injury in the first half.

“If I can walk, then I want to play,” Haliburton said. “They understand that. And it is what it is. Got to be ready to go for Game 6.”

It will mark the first time in this incredible postseason run by the underdog Pacers that they will face elimination. But they have been the most clutch team in these playoffs, with Haliburton hitting game winners in each series they played.

He’s looking forward to the challenge of leading the Pacers back from the brink of defeat.

“It's kind of poetic that we're here,” Haliburton said. “We've got to be ready to go for Game 6. Our backs are against the wall. It's a really tough team.

“We're going to have to go home and get ready for the next couple of days. There shouldn't even be conversations about Game 7 or anything like this. This is the game and everybody has to be prepared. It starts with me, and we've all got to be better. That's just point-blank, period.”

