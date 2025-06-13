^

IRONKIDS to feature future of Philippine triathlon

June 13, 2025 | 12:22pm
SUBIC, Philippines – The stage is set for the country’s most exciting youth endurance race as over 150 promising young triathletes head to Subic Bay here Saturday, June 14, for the RLC Residences IRONKIDS — a thrilling showcase of strength, stamina and sportsmanship.

This year’s edition continues to build on the momentum of earlier legs, with a highly competitive lineup featuring Filipino athletes and from abroad. From first-timers to rising stars, participants are eager to take on the challenge and make their mark across age-group divisions tailored to their level of development and endurance.

Tensions build in the boys’ and’ girls’ 13-15 age group as a strong lineup of young triathletes gears up to battle it out over the 250m swim, 6km bike, and 2km run starting at 5:45 a.m. at the Subic Bay Boardwalk.

Reflecting the event’s growing international appeal, young athletes from France, the United Kingdom, India, Japan, Ireland and South Africa are also in the mix, bringing cultural diversity and international flavor to the race.

Participants will compete in other categories, including 11-12 years (200m swim, 4km bike, 1.5km run); 9-10 years (150m swim, 4km bike, 1.5km run); and 6-8 years (100m swim, 2km bike, 1km run).

In addition, relay events for mixed teams in the 6-10 and 11-15 brackets, as well as run-only races, offer more inclusive opportunities for young participants to join the action and experience the thrill of triathlon racing.

The IRONKIDS serves as a prelude to the centerpiece Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay, which unfolds Sunday. For many participants, the event marks a first step toward a lifelong journey in endurance sports.

The event is presented by RLC Residences, the residential arm of Robinsons Land Corp. Now in the first year of its three-year partnership with IRONKIDS Philippines, RLC Residences champions youth development, active lifestyles and family bonding through sport — ideals encapsulated in the brand’s advocacy, Raising Little Champions.

“Just as IRONKIDS champions a supportive community and a strong sense of belonging for aspiring young athletes, we are equally committed to creating thoughtful, safe spaces that nurture families and strengthen communities,” said Karen Cesario, senior director, marketing head and chief integration officer of RLC Residences.

Earlier this year, RLC Residences also supported the IRONKIDS leg in Puerto Princesa, affirming its commitment to building a strong foundation for grassroots athletic development nationwide.

For details and updates, visit ironkidsphil.com or follow @ironkidsphil on Facebook and Instagram.

