Fortheo netfest underway

MANILA, Philippines — Angeli Quiñones and Fatima Dumlao brace for a fierce showdown in the girls’ division in the Fortheo National Junior Tennis Championships, which gets underway at the Jethro Sports Center in Valenzuela City.

The overwhelming number of entries prompted organizers to split the boys’ and girls’ competitions, with the boys taking center stage last week. Now, it’s the girls’ turn to showcase their talent and skills as top contenders and rising stars begin their title quests across five age categories.