Lady Blazers go for kill, four-peat

The Lady Blazers took the best-of-three series opener, 26-28, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19, Sunday that sent them on cusp of claiming their fourth straight crown and fifth overall.

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. - Letran vs AU (M)

2:30 p.m. - Letran vs CSB (W)

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde goes for the jugular Wednesday to secure an amazing four-peat feat as it faces off with a defiant Letran in the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball finals at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Banking on Zam Nolasco wizardry, the Lady Blazers took the best-of-three series opener, 26-28, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19, Sunday that sent them on cusp of claiming their fourth straight crown and fifth overall.

“One more,” said CSB coach Onyok Getigan in Filipino.

But the Lady Knights aren’t about to throw the white towel just yet as they hope to weave the same magic it did when they dealt the Lady Blazers a 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 defeat in their first round encounter.

Also, Letran appeared in control after seizing the opening set of Game One and was in strong position in stealing the second set before losing poise, this set and eventually the last two sets to CSB.

“We need to show maturity,” said Letran coach Oliver Almadro, who is eyeing to steer the school to its first title in 27 years and ninth overall.

The decider, if necessary, is on Sunday.