IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay race to feature elite showdowns

Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 3:36pm
IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay race to feature elite showdowns

MANILA, Philippines — All eyes are on Olongapo this weekend as the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay Philippines returns on Sunday, June 15, transforming the coastal city into a battleground for some of the world’s fittest endurance athletes.

With elite international triathletes joining the fray, the race promises a wide-open contest for top honors across all categories. The stage is set on a meticulously prepared course that’s been elevated to championship-level condition, offering a true test of grit, strategy and heart.

The Sunrise Events Inc.-organized event, featuring the classic 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21km run, marks the second of five major races on Sunrise’s calendar. Following the success of IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa in March, Subic Bay ups the ante with a fierce and diverse field — from age-group warriors to seasoned campaigners — competing for 45 coveted slots to the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Marbella, Spain this November.

The intensity doesn’t stop there. Saturday, June 14, sees the return of the RLC IRONKIDS, nurturing the next generation of triathletes, while the Sunrise Sprint adds an extra dimension on Sunday — a short-distance showdown (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) ideal for rookies and speedsters alike.

With former IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu champion August Benedicto, and past 5150 titleholders Irienold Reig Jr. and Nicole Andaya in the mix, the field is packed with top-tier talent — setting the stage for an intense showdown for overall and age-group honors.

Kaye Burgos, the top lady finisher in the recent Ibabao Festival Sunrise Standard Triathlon Recon Race in Northern Samar, has also confirmed her participation in the Bagong Bayani race, formerly the Fil-Elite category.

With Subic Bay’s racecourse newly enhanced to deliver a world-class racing experience, expect fast times, bold moves and dramatic finishes.

But it’s not just about individual glory. Clubs are also in the mix as the Badge Blitz campaign heats up. TriClubs competing in unity unlock exclusive IRONMAN digital badges, plus cash prizes worth up to P50,000 at season’s end.

The action extends off-course as well. From June 12-15, the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center will host an exclusive IRONMAN warehouse sale, featuring big deals on gear, apparel, and merchandise.

For details and registration, visit: www.ironman.com/im703-subic-bay-philippines or www.sunrisesprint.com, or follow on social media: #centurytunaironman703subicbay #ironman703subicbay #sunrisesprint

