New era begins for big PVL draft winner Capital1

Capital1 owners' optimism came right after exercising their top overall pick on Bella Belen, a three-time UAAP champion and MVP from National University who has now become their unquestioned franchise player.

MANILA, Philippines — The dawn of a new era for the Capital1 Solar Spikers has arrived.

And it came after a slew of great pickups from both the Premier Volleyball League rookie draft at the Novotel Hotel Sunday and free agency, which should make the fledgling franchise an entirely different team entering the coming season.

“This is a new era for Capital1,” said Mandy Romero, who co-owns the squad with sister Milka, moments after the momentous draft night where they were also joined by their father, party-list Rep. Mikee, and brother Miguel.

The Romeros’ optimism, of course, came right after exercising their top overall pick on Bella Belen, a three-time UAAP champion and MVP from National University who has now become their unquestioned franchise player.

“She will really set the bar for Capital1 much higher and be an example to our players and for the team as well,” said Milka of Belen, who couldn’t attend the draft as she was with Alas Pilipinas that is currently competing in the AVC Nations Cup in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“Bella is a generational talent, a game-changer,” said Mandy.

Capital1 also tabbed Pia Abbu, a middle blocker from University of Santo Tomas, at 14th in the second round and Ivy Aquino, also a middle blocker from Asian Institute of Maritime Studies, at No. 24 in the third round and should be key pieces for the squad.

“Of course, they’re formidable middle blockers, we’re really excited. Every piece, person we’re selecting is an honor that we’re able to select them and that they’re part of the building blocks and new foundations we’re creating in Capital1,” said Mandy.

The three rookies were among the acquisitions Capital1 brought in as it also picked up Jerillie Malabanan, Rachel Austero, Ypril Tapia, KC Galdones and Nikka Yandoc from the free agency pool.

Other first round pickups were Jean Asis of Galeries Tower, Alohi Robins-Hardy of Farm Fresh, Lyann de Guzman of Nxled, Alexis Miner of ZUS Coffee, Erin Pangilinan of Cignal, Tia Andaya of Choco Mucho, Baby Jyne Soreño of Chery Tiggo, Alleiah Malaluan of PLDT, Chenie Tagaod of Akari, Julyana Tolentino of Petro Gazz and Sheena Toring of Creamline.

Picked in the second round were Mayang Nuique of Nxled, Winnie Bedaña of Galeries, Ann Monares of Farm Fresh, Mucah Go of ZUS, Jessa Ordiales of Cignal, Kylene Villegas of Choco Mucho, Erika Deloria of Chery Tiggo, Zenbeth Perolino of PLDT, Jamaica Villena of Akari and Nica Celis of Creamline.

Completing the draftee lists were Riza Nogales of ZUS, Renee Peñafiel of Chery Tiggo, Joan Doguna of Akari, Angela Jackson of ZUS and Reyann Cañete of Chery Tiggo.

“So many teams got stronger because of this draft,” said league president Ricky Palou.