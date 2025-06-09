Lady Blazers on cusp of four-peat

Nolasco, an MVP candidate, unleashed 21 points including 12 on attacks and match-high seven blocks to power the Lady Blazers to a 1-0 lead in the short best-of-three title series.

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde banked on Zam Nolasco’s brilliance as it turned back Letran, 26-28, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19, yesterday to move on the cusp of an NCAA women’s volleyball four-peat at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday.

One more win in Game Two Wednesday will seal CSB’s fourth straight championship and fifth overall. A decider, if necessary, is Sunday.

The Lady Knights, eyeing their first championship in 27 years and ninth overall, appeared headed to seizing the opener after snatching the first set and leading, 23-20, in the second.

But then Letran faltered, opening a window for a CSB charge in the second. And that was all the Lady Blazers needed to dominate the last two sets.

Earlier, Arellano U trounced Letran, 27-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, to likewise move on the verge of snaring the men’s crown.