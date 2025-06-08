^

IRONMAN 70.3 returns to Subic with loaded race weekend

June 8, 2025 | 4:11pm
IRONMAN 70.3 returns to Subic with loaded race weekend
File photo of a recent edition of Ironman 70.3 featuring an international field.
STAR / Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — Endurance racing returns in full force as the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay Philippines headlines an action-packed weekend on Sunday, June 15, in Olongapo City. With a powerhouse lineup boosted by elite international contenders, the race promises a thrilling display of strength, speed and staying power.

The blue-ribbon race, featuring the classic 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21km run format, is a major highlight in the Sunrise Events Inc. calendar, serving as the second of five IRONMAN races scheduled this season following the successful IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa in March.

The weekend kicks off with the highly anticipated RLC IRONKIDS on Saturday, June 14, fostering the next generation of triathletes. Sharing the spotlight with the 70.3 event on Sunday is the Sunrise Sprint — a fast-paced, short-distance triathlon featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run.

Ideal for beginners and speedsters alike, the Sunrise Sprint adds diversity and excitement to an already jam-packed race weekend.

Race categories for both events, organized by Sunrise Events Inc., include individual and relay divisions, catering to athletes of various skill levels.

Adding to the intensity is the fact that 45 coveted qualifying slots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Marbella, Spain are up for grabs. As one of the final qualifiers of the season, Subic Bay is set to witness a fiercely competitive field of athletes pushing to secure their place on the world stage this November.

For details and registration, visit www.ironman.com/im703-subic-bay-philippines or www.sunrisesprint.com, or follow Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay & Sunrise Sprint on Facebook and Instagram, or Hashtags: #centurytunaironman703subicbay #ironman703subicbay #sunrisesprint.

Leading the local charge is Irienold Reig Jr., who tops the early roster and is warming up for a title defense in 5150 Bohol this July. Joining him are notable contenders like Gerard Mendoza, Julio Padilla, John Paul Osio, Carl Aguilar, Jan Javier and Benedicto Mapanao Jr., all vying for dominance in the 18-24 age group and the overall championship.

Bringing grace and star power to the women’s 30-34 category is former beauty queen Faith Garcia, racing alongside fellow strong competitors Regina Rosquites, Gabrielle Silvestre-Tengco, Clarisa Agapito, Hazel Sicat, Nicole Andaya, Claudine Mendiola and Bianca Bondoc.

Triathlon is also about camaraderie and team spirit. The Badge Blitz, now in its second stage for the 2025 season, rewards TriClubs racing in unison. The more athletes a club fields, the more exclusive IRONMAN digital badges they unlock— plus a chance to win P10,000 in cash prizes, and a whopping P50,000 for the season finale.

For more details, visit the official Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay Facebook page.

From June 12-15, the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center will also host a warehouse wipeout IRONMAN sale, offering massive deals on race gear, apparel, and merchandise – perfect for athletes looking to gear up for their next challenge.

