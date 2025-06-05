^

Sports

Baluyot stops Catalan Jr. in URCC CamSur card

Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 9:41pm
Baluyot stops Catalan Jr. in URCC CamSur card
Eros Baluyot (left) throws a punch on Rene Catalan Jr.
URCC

MANILA, Philippines — Eros Baluyot forced Rene Catalan Jr. to tap en route to a scintillating win in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC)’s Kaogma Collision 2 card held recently at the Fuerte Sports Complex in Pili, Camarines Sur.

Baluyot, ranked No. 447 among MMA fighters in the Asia-Pacific region, caught Catalan in an armbar in the second round to annex the URCC flyweight belt by submission in front a raucous crowd in the card’s main event.

Baluyot had also beaten Catalan’s father, Rene Sr., via rear naked choke in a URCC event last August 2023. 

In another bout serving as a treat for Bicolanos celebrating the establishment of Camarines Sur as a province, Jun Hyung Lee won via technical knockout against Jayson Magallo for the interim featherweight interim championship.

Meanwhile, Team World prevailed over Team Pinas, and Team Manila won over Team CamSur in a pair of 3v3 matches.

The fight card, supported by Gov. Lray Villafuerte, Rep. Luigi Villafuerte (2nd District, Camarines Sur) and Rep. Migz Villafuerte (5th District), was part of a summertime province-wide festivity for Camarines Sur’s founding. 

URCC president and founder Alvin Aguilar also expressed his gratitude to the Villafuertes and the people of the province for allowing the country’s top MMA fighters to display their skills.

Also hogging the limelight were fast-rising Menard Atole, Alex Asio Jr., Robin Leonen, Jhon Brutas, Rufino Mante and Ian Lora.

The 5-foot-7 Atole, nicknamed “Fresh Kid”, spent more than two rounds sizing up his opponent Juro Amandoron in the opening bout.

Amandoron tried to hit Atole with a right kick but missed. Unfortunately for him, he lost his balance in his attempt, and Atole seized the opportunity to deliver a barrage of punches on the fallen Amandoron, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

Asio Jr. followed suit, edging Israel Balisican via unanimous decision, while Leonen was declared winner without a contest against Isidro Rupido.

Brutas also won via unanimous decision against Mark Cuizon, while Mante defeated Jacis Macasinag via the same result.

Lora, for his part, produced one of the best wins for the night, knocking out Lolo Cruz nine seconds into Round 2.

MMA

URCC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Djokovic, Sinner chase French Open semis as underdogs look for upsets

Djokovic, Sinner chase French Open semis as underdogs look for upsets

1 day ago
Big guns Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic both chase semifinal berths at the French Open on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time),...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls to Czech foe, exits Birmingham Open

Eala falls to Czech foe, exits Birmingham Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala ran out of steam in the homestretch to drop a three-set duel against Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova, 5-7,...
Sports
fbtw
US-bound Quiambao eyes NBA Summer League spot

US-bound Quiambao eyes NBA Summer League spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Another Filipino baller is out to shoot his shot in the NBA.
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz cruises to French Open semis

Alcaraz cruises to French Open semis

23 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz said his ruthless quarterfinal performance at Roland Garros on Tuesday was partly “inspired” by...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts drawn into tough Champions League Asia group

Bolts drawn into tough Champions League Asia group

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 days ago
The Meralco Bolts will have a uphill battle ahead in the Basketball Champions League Asia (BCL Asia) 2025, with the groupings...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals brim with interesting storylines

Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals brim with interesting storylines

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Will Oklahoma City rumble, or will Indiana set the pace?
Sports
fbtw
WBC chief says ranking Pacquiao as No. 5 welterweight a 'mistake'

WBC chief says ranking Pacquiao as No. 5 welterweight a 'mistake'

By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
The president of the World Boxing Council (WBC) has admitted it was a “mistake” installing Manny Pacquiao high...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing champ Taduran banners monthly Philippine sports standouts

Boxing champ Taduran banners monthly Philippine sports standouts

11 hours ago
IBF minimumweight kingpin Pedro Taduran delivered power punches in his successful title defense in Osaka, Japan to highlight...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix's Cullar displays professionalism, sees action while still mourning dad's passing

Phoenix's Cullar displays professionalism, sees action while still mourning dad's passing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Phoenix may have already bowed out of the quarterfinals in the PBA Philippine Cup, but a grieving JC Cullar still suited up...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with