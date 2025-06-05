Baluyot stops Catalan Jr. in URCC CamSur card

MANILA, Philippines — Eros Baluyot forced Rene Catalan Jr. to tap en route to a scintillating win in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC)’s Kaogma Collision 2 card held recently at the Fuerte Sports Complex in Pili, Camarines Sur.

Baluyot, ranked No. 447 among MMA fighters in the Asia-Pacific region, caught Catalan in an armbar in the second round to annex the URCC flyweight belt by submission in front a raucous crowd in the card’s main event.

Baluyot had also beaten Catalan’s father, Rene Sr., via rear naked choke in a URCC event last August 2023.

In another bout serving as a treat for Bicolanos celebrating the establishment of Camarines Sur as a province, Jun Hyung Lee won via technical knockout against Jayson Magallo for the interim featherweight interim championship.

Meanwhile, Team World prevailed over Team Pinas, and Team Manila won over Team CamSur in a pair of 3v3 matches.

The fight card, supported by Gov. Lray Villafuerte, Rep. Luigi Villafuerte (2nd District, Camarines Sur) and Rep. Migz Villafuerte (5th District), was part of a summertime province-wide festivity for Camarines Sur’s founding.

URCC president and founder Alvin Aguilar also expressed his gratitude to the Villafuertes and the people of the province for allowing the country’s top MMA fighters to display their skills.

Also hogging the limelight were fast-rising Menard Atole, Alex Asio Jr., Robin Leonen, Jhon Brutas, Rufino Mante and Ian Lora.

The 5-foot-7 Atole, nicknamed “Fresh Kid”, spent more than two rounds sizing up his opponent Juro Amandoron in the opening bout.

Amandoron tried to hit Atole with a right kick but missed. Unfortunately for him, he lost his balance in his attempt, and Atole seized the opportunity to deliver a barrage of punches on the fallen Amandoron, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

Asio Jr. followed suit, edging Israel Balisican via unanimous decision, while Leonen was declared winner without a contest against Isidro Rupido.

Brutas also won via unanimous decision against Mark Cuizon, while Mante defeated Jacis Macasinag via the same result.

Lora, for his part, produced one of the best wins for the night, knocking out Lolo Cruz nine seconds into Round 2.