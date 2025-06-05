Visibility, equality, celebration take the spotlight at Pride Run 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Over 8,000 runners have already enlisted for this year’s highly anticipated RUNRIO Pride Run 2025 co-presented by SM Supermalls as it promises to be grander and more inclusive with races set in Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

Now in its second year, the Pride Run continues to be a celebration of freedom, identity and solidarity as it extends its reach beyond Metro Manila, signaling a growing and united movement for LGBTQIA+ visibility across the nation.

“We’re happy to share the love through our races, and this year’s Pride Run only motivates us to make this another memorable race for everyone,” said RUNRIO founder and CEO Rio de la Cruz.

Registration has already exceeded the 5,000-strong turnout last year, with runners set to run in 10K, 5K, 3K, and 1K Dog categories.

Cebu will be first up at SM Seaside City on June 22, followed by Manila at SM Mall of Asia Complex and Davao at SM Lanang both on June 29.

“SM Supermalls’ is committed to fostering inclusive spaces for all and one of the things our runners can expect is that the rainbow colors will light up our malls to show our support,” said Joaquin San Agustin, SM Supermalls executive vice president.

“Events like the Pride Run underscores the importance of sustaining the momentum of pride beyond the race, using visibility in sports to amplify the voices of LGBTQIA+ Filipinos, especially in advocacy and active mobility spaces,” said Thysz Estrada, Philippine Anti-Discrimination Alliance of Youth Leaders (PANTAY) chairperson.

Pride Run indeed is more than just a race — it’s about progress, pride, and the ongoing journey toward equality.

The Pride Run 2025 has advocacy partner PANTAY, hydration partner Cristalino Spring, official telco partner GOMO, and has Klook, GRWM Cosmetics, Monde Nissin, PopMart, Energen, IKEA, Salonpas, Chlorelief, and Lubie as sponsors, together with hotel partners Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Astrotel, Eurotel, Sogo and Hotel Dreamworld.