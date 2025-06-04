Jaraula pulls off stellar iron game to grab PGT Forest Hills lead

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Reymon Jaraula showcased a brilliant display of iron play under sweltering conditions to seize a one-stroke lead over Guido van der Valk halfway through the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic here on Wednesday.

Carding a five-under-par 66, Jaraula soared to the top of the leaderboard at eight-under 134 at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course, capping a dramatic second round that saw the top positions shuffle like musical chairs.

Starting the round behind frontrunners Justin Quiban, van der Valk, Keanu Jahns and Jeffren Lumbo, Jaraula ignited his charge with a birdie on the par-5 16th. He then closed out his front nine with four birdies on Nos. 1, 4, 6 and 9 inside four feet in a dazzling run that showcased his laser-precise approach shots.

“My irons were solid, halos lahat ng approach shots ko dikit (almost all of my approach shots were close),” said Jaraula. “I just played my game and focused on the task at hand.”

Jaraula’s only blemish was a bogey on No. 12 after an errant drive found a hazard, which offset an earlier birdie on the 10th. The surge mirrored his strong backnine 31 on Tuesday, which set the stage for his climb to the top.

After his victory in Bacolod last October, Jaraula struggled to find form in the early stages of this year’s circuit, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., finishing tied for 11th at Pradera Verde and a distant joint 19th at Eagle Ridge.

Van der Valk briefly claimed the lead at seven-under with a birdie on No. 3 but settled for a 69, slipping to second at 135 after conceding the lead to Jaraula.

Jahns, despite a spectacular 40-foot eagle on No. 16, faltered with a double bogey on the 18th and a late bogey on No. 8 to finish with a 69 and a 136 for third.

Lumbo, who opened with a 67, lost momentum with a 71 and dropped to joint fourth at 138, while Quiban, who led after a first-round 65, crumbled with a 74 marred by three bogeys over the front nine to drop to joint fifth at 139 with Tom Marcelo, who struggled with a 73.

The P2.5-million championship, now entering its decisive phase, is poised for a tense finish. Players will be grouped by score moving forward, raising the intensity under increasingly demanding conditions.

“Any tournament you win builds confidence for the rest of the season,” said van der Valk. “I’ll just go shot-by-shot and stay in the moment.”

Jahns, the defending champion, remained optimistic despite sliding from contention.

“Just stick to my game plan and manage the course better,” he said. “If I do that, I still have a shot.”

With momentum shifting and conditions tightening, the final two rounds promise drama and decisive shot-making — with Jaraula now the man to chase.

Meanwhile, only 46 players made the cut at 149, including veterans Tony Lascuna (73), Jonas Magcalayo (74), and Gab Manotoc (76). But Kristoffer Arevalo (75-150), Hyun Ho Rho (75-150), Jhonnel Ababa (75-151), Jay Bayron (74-154) and Ira Alido (77-155) failed to advance.