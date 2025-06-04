McIlroy walks the talk as he prepares to clock airmiles to grow golf globally

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks the ninth green during the final round of the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Even before he became only the sixth man to complete golf’s career Grand Slam with a win for the ages at the Masters Tournament in April, Rory McIlroy already had a voice in the game, and a big one too.

He often spoke with candor, boldness and purpose on issues that mattered especially during his time as a policy board member on the PGA Tour, and along with Tiger Woods, he is among a rare few who is highly respected by his peers and sport’s administrators.

The main thing is — McIlroy walks the talk.

When LIV Golf, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, emerged onto the scene a few years ago and lured some big stars with millions, the World No. 2 from Northern Ireland stayed loyal to the PGA Tour and backed it up with his reasons.

“It's not for me,” McIlroy said candidly. “I'm too much of a traditionalist. I love winning golf tournaments and looking at the trophy and seeing that Sam Snead won this trophy or Ben Hogan or Gene Sarazen or Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player, Tiger Woods, Nick (Faldo), whoever it is. The people that came before me.”

While the US is now his second home and primary playground, the 36-year-old is sticking true to his word about the need for him and other stars to ply their trade internationally and reach out to new fans. At the start of last year, he spoke passionately about the importance for golfers to broaden their horizons and help maintain the momentum of golf’s growth and participation data around the world, which picked up pace following Covid-19 in 2020.

“If everyone is talking about growing the game,” McIlroy said last year, “especially if these investors are going to come into our game and they want a return on their capital, I think everyone needs to start thinking more globally around it.”

He will live up to those very words, with three big overseas trips confirmed for the end of the year.

The five-time major champion has committed to the next two editions of the Australian Open this December and in 2026 and will tee up in the inaugural DP World India Championship in October. Earlier this week, McIlroy confirmed a return to November’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with all three tournaments sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

The announcements are massive boosts for local organizers, with Kapil Dev, an Indian cricket legend-turned-golf administrator, saying it is “a landmark moment for Indian golf and its fans.” McIlroy will become the first reigning Masters champion to tee up at historic Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19 and will no doubt be a crowd-puller, as was reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who proved to be a hit at the International Series India on the Asian Tour earlier this season.

Such is McIlroy’s mega appeal that it was reported Golf Australia pulled off the biggest single day of ticket sales in the event’s 121-year history a day after it was announced he would play at Royal Melbourne from December 4-7. He had won the Australian Open in 2013, a tournament where past champions include Gene Sarazen, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

The Australian Open has always been regarded by McIlroy as one of golf’s jewels, and he hopes his two-year commitment will deliver new impetus for golf in the sports-mad nation. “The success of the Australian Open is important for the global game, and I’m incredibly confident it will thrive again this year,” he said.

Melbourne has previously staged the Presidents Cup in 1998, 2011 and 2019, with all three events generating a combined economic impact of more than A$121 million, and over 315,000 spectators, including 47,000 visitors to the state of Victoria.

Throughout his career, McIlroy has traversed the international airways to compete on golf’s finest fairways and has triumphed in places like Hong Kong, Shanghai and Dubai, and made appearances in countries like Japan and even Malaysia. Not only will he showcase his extraordinary talent which has earned him 29 wins on the PGA Tour and 19 titles on the DP World Tour, he is expected to spend some valuable time with junior golfers.

“I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore,” said McIlroy. “I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to play in front of Indian golf fans.”

With McIlroy walking the talk, the impact of his appearances in India, Abu Dhabi and Australia will be astronomical.