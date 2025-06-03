'You canâ€™t choose a team,' PVL warns draft candidate Robins-Hardy

^

Sports

'You can’t choose a team,' PVL warns draft candidate Robins-Hardy

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 1:49pm
Alohi Robins-Hardy
Photo from byucougars.com

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League warned Alohi Robins-Hardy of the possibility of being slapped with sanctions should she make do her earlier pronouncement that she will not play should she be picked by other teams outside Farm Fresh in the Rookie Draft Sunday at the Novotel Hotel.

“We will not allow that. She can’t choose a team,” said PVL president Ricky Palou during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Complex referring to the 29-year-old Filipino-American setter.

“We still have to discuss sanctions but once you go to the draft, you have to play for the team that drafted you. It’s either you play or don’t play at all,” he added.

Palou, of course, was referring to Robins-Hardy, who signed a five-year contract with Farm Fresh last year but was required to go through the draft like any other newcomers since she hadn’t played in the PVL before it decided to hold its first draft ceremony last year.

Unless it tabs another player, Farm Fresh should exercise its high No. 3 pick on Robin-Hardy and render the issue moot.

Capital1 is picking first and is expected to claim consensus No. 1 pick Bella Belen while Galeries Tower drew No. 2 and should use it on a spiker since it had already snared a talented and young setter in Julia Coronel a season ago.

Meanwhile, PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo said has barred trading rookies or draft rights.

“Rookies must play for at least one year for them to be eligible for a trade,” said Malonzo.

ALOHI ROBINS-HARDY

PVL

PVL DRAFT

VOLLEYBALL
LA&rsquo;s new beginning

LA’s new beginning

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The recent SEABA U16 Cup opened a fresh chapter in head coach LA Tenorio’s basketball career.
Basilan, Sarangani, Mindoro chalk up MPBL wins

Basilan, Sarangani, Mindoro chalk up MPBL wins

5 days ago
The Basilan Viva Portmasters started hot and kept the heat throughout to rout the Cebu Classic, 87-55, to sustain their...
Gin Kings rally to nip Hotshots

Gin Kings rally to nip Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra stormed from 10 points down in the fourth quarter and held on against the Magnolia Hotshots, 85-81, in their...
Pacquiao promises great show vs Barrios

Pacquiao promises great show vs Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, at 46 years old, insists he still got more tricks left in the bag.
Eastern Sultans Pacers beat Knicks, set up title duel with Thunder

Eastern Sultans Pacers beat Knicks, set up title duel with Thunder

1 day ago
The Indiana Pacers, fueled by 31 points from Pascal Siakam and a 21-point double-double from Tyrese Haliburton, beat the New...
Controversial Navarette-Suarez fight declared 'No contest'

Controversial Navarette-Suarez fight declared 'No contest'

By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
Charly Suarez will have an immediate crack at the same World Boxing Organization super featherweight title held by Mexican...
MPBL: Pangasinan nails third straight win; Pasig, Valenzuela prevail

MPBL: Pangasinan nails third straight win; Pasig, Valenzuela prevail

4 hours ago
The Pangasinan Heatwaves sustained their recovery with a 66-59 victory over the Muntinlupa Cagers on Monday in the Manny Pacquiao...
Djokovic, Sinner into French Open quarters as No.361 Boisson springs upset

Djokovic, Sinner into French Open quarters as No.361 Boisson springs upset

5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic sailed into a record 19th French Open quarterfinal, while World No. 1 Jannik Sinner dismantled Andrey Rublev...
Thunder, Pacers clash in exciting duel of styles

Thunder, Pacers clash in exciting duel of styles

15 hours ago
Oklahoma City spent most of the regular season alone atop the Western Conference standings and just kept adding to its lead....
Heading joins TNT mix chasing &lsquo;slam&rsquo;

Heading joins TNT mix chasing ‘slam’

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The TNT Tropang 5G are looking forward to getting trade acquisition Jordan Heading into the mix in their PBA grand slam drive –...
