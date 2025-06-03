'You canâ€™t choose a team,' PVL warns draft candidate Robins-Hardy

'You can’t choose a team,' PVL warns draft candidate Robins-Hardy

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League warned Alohi Robins-Hardy of the possibility of being slapped with sanctions should she make do her earlier pronouncement that she will not play should she be picked by other teams outside Farm Fresh in the Rookie Draft Sunday at the Novotel Hotel.

“We will not allow that. She can’t choose a team,” said PVL president Ricky Palou during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Complex referring to the 29-year-old Filipino-American setter.

“We still have to discuss sanctions but once you go to the draft, you have to play for the team that drafted you. It’s either you play or don’t play at all,” he added.

Palou, of course, was referring to Robins-Hardy, who signed a five-year contract with Farm Fresh last year but was required to go through the draft like any other newcomers since she hadn’t played in the PVL before it decided to hold its first draft ceremony last year.

Unless it tabs another player, Farm Fresh should exercise its high No. 3 pick on Robin-Hardy and render the issue moot.

Capital1 is picking first and is expected to claim consensus No. 1 pick Bella Belen while Galeries Tower drew No. 2 and should use it on a spiker since it had already snared a talented and young setter in Julia Coronel a season ago.

Meanwhile, PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo said has barred trading rookies or draft rights.

“Rookies must play for at least one year for them to be eligible for a trade,” said Malonzo.