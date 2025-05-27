^

Sports

PBA Player of the Week Newsome helps steer Meralco back to winning ways

Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 9:53am
PBA Player of the Week Newsome helps steer Meralco back to winning ways
Chris Newsome in action for the Meralco Bolts.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — In rough times for Meralco, expect skipper Chris Newsome to rise to the occasion and spearhead the Bolts’ efforts to right the ship.

Newsome provided a steady presence as embattled defending PBA Philippine Cup champions arrested a worrisome two-game skid with back-to-back wins and firmed their position inside the Magic 8 at 5-5.

The 6-foot-2 guard scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and three steals to lead the Meralco players in sharing the load to make up for the absence of suspended Cliff Hodge and posting a 103-85 romp over Blackwater.

Newsome followed this up with 21 markers, five assists, and two steals, making the bulk in their second-half breakaway, as the Bolts stopped streaking NLEX on its tracks, 108-92.

The twin victories put Meralco in a safer zone in the race for the quarterfinal slots, opening a three-win advantage against ninth-running Phoenix (2-5) and creating momentum ahead of its elims closeout against old rival Barangay Ginebra on May 30.

Newsome’s stellar performance and major impact on his team earned for him the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week honors for the period May 21-24.

The newest member of the PBA’s 5,000-point scorer club, Newsome won the weekly citation for the first time in Season 49.

He got the nod over teammate CJ Cansino, who also played a key role in Meralco’s 2-0 outing, TNT’s RR Pogoy, who exploded with 35 in the Tropang 5G’s streak-extending 111-103 victory over Rain or Shine, and Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar, who banged in 22 spiked by the game-winning jumper in the Gin Kings’ 101-99 escape act versus the Bossing.

BOLTS

CHRIS NEWSOME

MERALCO

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Why split decision for Taduran?

Why split decision for Taduran?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
There was no doubt that IBF minimum weight champion Pedro Taduran was the better man in defending his title against Ginjiro...
Sports
fbtw
'Sensation alert!': Chinese swimmer, 12, eyes world domination

'Sensation alert!': Chinese swimmer, 12, eyes world domination

6 days ago
A 12-year-old Chinese swimmer has been hailed a "sensation" and is on course for the world championships after clocking...
Sports
fbtw
Towns leads Knicks to gutsy comeback

Towns leads Knicks to gutsy comeback

11 hours ago
The New York Knicks overturned a 20-point deficit as they fought back to beat the Indiana Pacers 106-100 in Game 3 of the...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal honored; Sabalenka, Swiatek win

Nadal honored; Sabalenka, Swiatek win

11 hours ago
Rafael Nadal said a tearful farewell as Roland Garros paid tribute to its greatest champion on Sunday, while Aryna Sabalenka...
Sports
fbtw
JRU, EAC win 3x3 crowns

JRU, EAC win 3x3 crowns

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Jose Rizal U and Emilio Aguinaldo College pulled off nail-biting victories to emerge as NCAA Season 100 3x3 basketball champions...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Osaka despondent after French Open first-round exit

Osaka despondent after French Open first-round exit

1 hour ago
Naomi Osaka said she "hates disappointing people" after sliding to a tough three-set loss to Spanish 10th seed Paula...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic confident for Roland Garros after 'much needed' 100th title

Djokovic confident for Roland Garros after 'much needed' 100th title

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic says winning his 100th ATP title last week in Geneva was a "much needed" confidence boost ahead of...
Sports
fbtw
Capital1 to pick first overall in 2025 PVL Draft

Capital1 to pick first overall in 2025 PVL Draft

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Capital1 Solar Spikers hit the jackpot Monday after being awarded the first pick of the 2025 Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Leyte's Tajarros completes redemption bid with first Palaro gold

Leyte's Tajarros completes redemption bid with first Palaro gold

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Chrisia Mae Tajarros of Tanauan National High School did not travel from Leyte all the way here for more than 800 miles to...
Sports
fbtw
JRU, EAC rule NCAA 3x3 hoops

JRU, EAC rule NCAA 3x3 hoops

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Jose Rizal University and Emilio Aguinaldo College pulled off nail-biting victories to emerge as NCAA Season 100 3x3 basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with