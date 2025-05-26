^

Sports

Capital1 to pick first overall in 2025 PVL Draft

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 8:05pm
In this 2024 file photo, members of the Capital1 Solar Spikers pose with team owners Milka and Mandy Romero (3rd and 4th from left). They are (from left) Ayumi Furukawa, Marina Tushova, Iris Tolenada, Julia Ipac and Maria Shola Alvarez.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Capital1 Solar Spikers hit the jackpot Monday after being awarded the first pick of the 2025 Premier Volleyball League rookie draft in simple lottery rites.

But whether it will be a loot of a pick or a lesser one will depend on the decision of collegiate megastars Bella Belen Alyssa and Solomon of National University on whether they will stay or ply their trades abroad.

“No list yet,” Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb told The STAR.

And Philippine volleyball is waiting in feverish anticipation for that moment especially when the league makes the official announcement of the draft applicants on June 4, or three days before the actual draft event.

The Milka and Mandy Romero-owned franchise came into the ceremony with the second highest odds among the four teams that placed the lowest the season before at 30%, besting Nxled’s 40%.

Galeries Tower took the second pick with its 10% odds — the lowest — while Farm Fresh, at 20%, got the No. 3 pick.

Heartbreakingly, Nxled fell to No. 4.

Rounding out the next eight picks were ZUS Coffee, Cignal, Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo, PLDT, Akari, Petro Gazz and Creamline.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Recommended
