Hungrier Lady Bulldogs aim to immediately for kill vs Lady Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 11:36am
NU Lady Bulldogs
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Facing familiar foes in the UAAP Season 87 Final Four, the National University Lady Bulldogs are eager to change their story this time around. 

Like last year, NU will be taking on the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in the semifinals. 

And like last year, the Lady Bulldogs will have a twice-to-beat advantage. 

But unlike last season, NU will try to finish off the Lady Tamaraws in just one game.

FEU forced a do-or-die last season after sweeping the Lady Bulldogs in the first game.

But NU quickly recovered and punched a ticket to the Finals, and eventually the championship.

Following their five-set win over the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses on Sunday, NU’s Bella Belen said that the team already learned their lesson from last season.

“Ako naman, siguro naman po, tingin ko, natuto na kami. Like, grabe yung sakit na naramdaman namin that time, kasi we had a chance na ipanalo sana Game 1 pa lang ng semis,” she told reporters. 

“So, siguro ngayon, mas magiging, ano kami, gutom kaming manalo, lalo na't yung FEU, pataas po yung laro nila. Ang ganda nang pinerform nila noong last game nila,” she added.

“So kami ganoon din, buti na lang may days pa kami para makapag-prepare sa FEU.”

The two sides will take on each other on Saturday, 2 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

This season, NU swept the season series with FEU. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Tamaraws in five sets in the first round, followed by a fourth-setter victory in the second round.

“Siguro, focus muna kami ulit sa FEU, like, lalo na yung game namin [against UST,] titignan namin kung ano yung naging kulang namin, ginawa namin,” Belen said.

“Titignan namin kung siguro ano yung magiging strategy pa ng kalaban, para mga one step ahead kami na alam namin na baka ganito yung gawin ng FEU sa amin. So kami dapat, sa training pa lang, alam na namin yung ikikilos namin sa game namin again sa FEU.” 

A win by the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday will give them the first finals ticket. 

The other bracket is between the La Salle Lady Spikers and the Tigresses.

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
