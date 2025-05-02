^

Sports

Frayna falls short in quest for Chess World Cup stint

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 10:57am
Frayna falls short in quest for Chess World Cup stint
Janelle Mae Frayna.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Janelle Mae Frayna missed out on a chance at making a return trip to the World Cup after coming half a point short in the just-concluded Asian Zone 3.3 Chess Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Frayna, the country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster who won her ninth and last round duel with Mongolian Khishigbaatar Bayasgalan, ended up tied for third with four others with 6.5 points apiece and finished fifth overall after tiebreaks were computed.

The group was half a point behind Shafira Devi Herfesa of Indonesia and Woman FIDE Master Enkh-Amgalan Enkhrii and Mongolia.

Herfesa emerged with the higher tiebreaker and booked the lone slot in the division to the World Cup set in July in Batumi, Georgia.

WFM Ruelle Canino, the only other Filipina in the section, was 31st with 4.5 points.

International Master Paulo Bersamina likewise came half a point away from making it back to the World Cup and finished fifth with 6.5 points while IM Daniel Quizon was 13th with 5.5 points.

CHESS

JANELLE MAE FRAYNA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Evolving basketball vocabulary

Evolving basketball vocabulary

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
As in many sports, basketball has its own vocabulary which is constantly evolving. Coaches, players, journalists, broadcasters...
Sports
fbtw
Another treble for amazing Bugna

Another treble for amazing Bugna

11 hours ago
There’s no stopping Kathryn Bugna.
Sports
fbtw

Tropa eye turnaround from slow start

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
A slow start like this 0-2 showing early in the PBA Philippine Cup isn’t exactly unfamiliar territory for TNT.
Sports
fbtw

Timberwolves ease out Lakers, Rockets stay alive

11 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tumbling out of the NBA playoffs at the first hurdle on Wednesday, producing a clinical 103-96 win to complete a 4-1 series victory.
Sports
fbtw
Alexsandra Diaz cops two golds in Youth and Junior world weightlifting tilt

Alexsandra Diaz cops two golds in Youth and Junior world weightlifting tilt

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Alexsandra Ann Diaz, niece of Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, delivered two of the five gold medals the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lakers prepare for NBA offseason rebuild after playoff exit

Lakers prepare for NBA offseason rebuild after playoff exit

1 hour ago
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said the franchise is preparing for a busy summer as the club looks to rebuild...
Sports
fbtw
'Pretty bad' Swiatek thrashed by Gauff in Madrid semis

'Pretty bad' Swiatek thrashed by Gauff in Madrid semis

1 hour ago
Reigning Madrid Open champion Iga Swiatek suffered a crushing 6-1, 6-1 semifinal defeat by Coco Gauff, with the Pole...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI JPGT swings over to south

ICTSI JPGT swings over to south

11 hours ago
It’s the southern standouts’ turn to showcase their skills and test their mettle as the ICTSI Mactan Junior PGT...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron to mull NBA future after Lakers playoff exit

LeBron to mull NBA future after Lakers playoff exit

17 hours ago
NBA superstar LeBron James said he will take time to decide whether to return for a 23rd season after his Los Angeles Lakers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with