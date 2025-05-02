Frayna falls short in quest for Chess World Cup stint

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Janelle Mae Frayna missed out on a chance at making a return trip to the World Cup after coming half a point short in the just-concluded Asian Zone 3.3 Chess Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Frayna, the country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster who won her ninth and last round duel with Mongolian Khishigbaatar Bayasgalan, ended up tied for third with four others with 6.5 points apiece and finished fifth overall after tiebreaks were computed.

The group was half a point behind Shafira Devi Herfesa of Indonesia and Woman FIDE Master Enkh-Amgalan Enkhrii and Mongolia.

Herfesa emerged with the higher tiebreaker and booked the lone slot in the division to the World Cup set in July in Batumi, Georgia.

WFM Ruelle Canino, the only other Filipina in the section, was 31st with 4.5 points.

International Master Paulo Bersamina likewise came half a point away from making it back to the World Cup and finished fifth with 6.5 points while IM Daniel Quizon was 13th with 5.5 points.