PatMen bucks odds in VCT Pacific

MANILA, Philippines — The last Filipino standing in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific-Stage 1, Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza, has certainly etched his name as one of the players to watch out for this year.

Pulling off an explosive debut against Boom Esports last April 6, Mendoza bagged two map Most Valuable Player citations, averaging a 235 ACS, and earning the praises of casters and fans alike. This despite Mendoza being on his first international appearance and the first being outside the Philippines.

"Before [each] game. I always feel nervous. But once I step on stage, I don't feel anything. I just feel the adrenaline. I just feel the excitement." said Mendoza in a post-match interview.

Despite a strong showing in their recent matches, Mendoza remains committed to improving his gameplay and fully syncing with his teammates as Paper Rex prepares to begin its playoff campaign in the lower bracket.

"The first week, when I was practicing with the boys, I'm really lost. There were protocols and calls that I didn't know. But now, I've caught up and I just do what I can to help the team win,” said Mendoza after Paper Rex's win over Global Esports to advance to the playoffs.

Recalling his journey as a Valorant player, Mendoza had a dream of becoming a pro but never considered being part of Paper Rex, which considered as one of the top teams in the region.

"I didn't expect to become part of Paper Rex. Way back 2020 or 2021, I'm just a hard stuck Diamond at that time and because I don't have any FPS background. Valorant is my first game. So basically I'm just watching them before playing against BREN Esports that time but now I'm playing with them,” he added

With Paper Rex hoping for redemption after missing the first Valorant Masters of the year, Mendoza is not brushing aside the weight on his shoulders as the new addition to the team.

"There's a lot of pressure on me but my mindset is there's no time to be scared, no time to be shy. I'm playing with one of the best so it means I'm also one of the best," said Mendoza.

Paper Rex will face reigning Valorant Masters champion T1 in the lower brackets of the VCT Pacific Stage 1 Playoffs on May 3, at 6 p.m. (Manila time).