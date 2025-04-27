Sean to rep Gilas in draw

Gilas assistant coach Sean Chambers will represent the country at the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers draw in Doha on May 13 with 16 nations to be split into four groups of four playing a double round robin in the first path of eliminations for Asia-Oceania. Eight World Cup tickets are allocated for Asia-Oceania with host Qatar an automatic entry from the region. In all, 80 countries will be involved in the draw for Asia-Oceania, Africa, Americas and Europe to ultimately determine 32 qualifiers for the World Cup.

The 16 Asia-Oceania entries are Australia, China, Chinese-Taipei, Guam, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Qatar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Syria. They’re all playing in the FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah on Aug. 5-17. The teams were selected from the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers which in the process of elimination, struck out Indonesia, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Palestine, Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Bahrain.

There are six 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying windows scheduled on Nov. 24-Dec. 3 this year, Feb. 22-March 3, June 29-July 7, Aug. 24-Sept. 1, Nov. 22-Dec. 1 (all next year) and Feb. 22-March 2, 2027. In Asia-Oceania, 16 teams will play a double round robin in the first path then the three top placers in each group or 12 teams advance to the second phase. The seven top finishers, excluding automatic entry Qatar, will book trips to the World Cup.

Africa, Americas and Asia-Oceania will participate in separate 16-team draws. Europe is the exception with 32 teams. FIBA estimated over 2,000 players will battle in the qualifiers across 420 national team games. FIBA global ambassador and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is expected to grace the draw in Doha. It will be the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East and the third straight edition in Asia after China in 2019 and the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia in 2023. The best Africa, Asia and Oceania finishers in the World Cup gain automatic tickets to the 2028 LA Olympics. The two best Americas and Europe placers also clinch berths in LA along with host USA. Four slots will be awarded to the winners of four Olympic Qualifying Tournaments set after the World Cup to complete the LA cast of 12.

“I’m going to Doha on May 13 and 14,” confirmed Chambers. “I’m super excited and I’ll wear my Filipino colors proudly. What an honor to be an American and Filipino by heart and be the delegate to represent the Filipino national team in a FIBA world draw. I can’t tell you how proud I am.” Chambers said he’s hoping the Philippines lands the best draw possible. “I was told don’t mess it up,” he added jokingly. Obviously, it’s not in Chambers’ hands. It’s about fate and the luck of the draw.