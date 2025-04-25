^

Uy fuels title bid with eagle-spiked 67

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 4:40pm
Daniella Uy
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Daniella Uy fired a brilliant, eagle-spiked five-under-par 67 to ignite her bid for a breakthrough victory on the Thailand LPGA Tour after the second round of the Pattaya Ladies Open at the Laem Chabang International Country Club in Chon Buri, Thailand late Thursday.

Building on an opening-round 70, Uy came out smoking, birdieing the first two holes before unleashing a spectacular eagle on the par-5 No. 4. She added another birdie on No. 5, going five-under through the first five holes.

Despite a bogey on the sixth, she quickly recovered with two more birdies, closing the front nine with a stunning six-under 30.

She added another birdie on No. 13 to stay on track for a potentially explosive round.

However, the course pushed back late, with Uy bogeying the 14th and suffering a costly double bogey on the par-3 17th. Unfazed, she rallied with a birdie on the final hole to salvage a back-nine 37 and finish with a 67.

With a two-round total of 137, Uy vaulted from joint 22nd to solo seventh, four strokes off the lead held by Chakansim Khamborn, who carded a 66 for a 133 aggregate.

Malaysia’s Liyana Durisic slipped to second at 134 after a 68, while Pakin Kawinpakorn and Nemittra Juntanaket both turned in 69s to tie for third at 135, setting up a thrilling finish to the 54-hole championship.

But while Uy surged into contention, compatriots Marvi Monsalve and Chanelle Avaricio failed to advance, missing the cut set at 144. Monsalve shot a 73 to finish at 145, while Avaricio also carded a 73 for a 149 total.

