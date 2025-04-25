^

Anciano, Tambalque triumph

The Philippine Star
April 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Anciano, Tambalque triumph
Rafa Anciano (left) and Patrick Tambalque pose with their championship medals.
MANILA, Philippines —  Rafa Anciano shook off the ghosts of her final-round collapse at Eagle Ridge, displaying remarkable composure to clinch a dominant eight-stroke victory over Levonne Talion despite an 83 in the ICTSI Sherwood Hills Junior PGT Championship yesterday at Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

Building on her commanding five-shot overnight lead, she extended it to eight by the turn and never looked back, carding a 43-40 for a 54-hole total of 259 to clinch the girls’ 15-18 division crown in emphatic fashion.

In the boys’ premier category, Patrick Tambalque staged a thrilling comeback of his own, carding a 74 and securing a two-stroke victory with a 224 total. John Paul Agustin settled for second with a 75-226.

RAFA ANCIANO
