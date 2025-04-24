^

Pinoyliga: CSB, EAC forge finals duel

April 24, 2025 | 9:42pm
Emilio Aguinaldo College players Jearolan Omandac and Ralph Yanes battle for passion against De La Salle University counterparts Bright Nwankwo and Luis Pablo during their semifinal game in the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP Season 3 on Thursday, April 24 at the Enderun Colleges gym in Taguig City.
Game May 4 (Enderun Colleges, Taguig City)

4 p.m. – CSB vs EAC

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde and Emilio Aguinaldo College, two teams tipped to square off in this year’s NCAA, will face off in the finals of the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP Season 3 after dispatching their respective opponents in the semifinal round on Thursday, April 24, at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City.

The Blazers downed the New Era University Hunters 75-67, while the Generals defeated the Green Archers, 86-83.

Jio Gonzaga led CSB with 12 points, while Shawn Umali and Jericho Jalalon contributed 10 points apiece for the Blazers, who held New Era to just 27-of-70 (38.5%) shooting from the field.

Tristan Tolentino led New Era with 14 points, James Manzano with 13 points, foreign athlete-student Toritseju Adams 12 points, Vincent Nablo with 11 points and Aldrin Basabica with 10 points.

As for EAC, EJ Castillo led the Generals with 16 points, while Jearolan Omandac and Marvin James Raymundo added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Luis Pablo had double-double 15 points and 13 rebounds for La Salle while newcomer Kean Baclaan and Vhoris Marasigan had 17 points apiece, but Jacob Cortez — another new recruit — was held to only seven points.

The finals between CSB and EAC will be played on May 4 at the same venue.

