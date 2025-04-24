^

Prayers for Jonathan

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
April 24, 2025 | 12:00am
Prayers for Jonathan
STAR / File

Jonathan Peñalosa, who failed in a bid to wrest the WBA flyweight crown from Korea’s Yong Kang Kim in 1992, is fighting for his life at the Riverside Medical Center in Bacolod. He’s down but not out with Stage 4 colon cancer. Peñalosa, 57, underwent a colostomy to divert the stool flow through the stomach at the Parañaque Doctors Hospital then was brought to Bacolod to be close to family while recovering to gain strength for chemotherapy.

Peñalosa’s two brothers Dodie Boy and Gerry became two-time world champions. Dodie Boy, 62, reigned as IBF lightflyweight and flyweight titlist while Gerry, 52, ruled the WBC superflyweight and WBO bantamweight divisions. Another brother Carl Jr. or Erbing is a well-known boxing trainer. Their late father Carl Sr. was a Philippine lightweight and superlightweight champion.

Gerry, who flew from Manila to Bacolod yesterday to visit his ailing brother, said at the moment, no chemotherapy is scheduled. “Mahina pa ang kaniyang katawan,” said Gerry who added that the cancer had spread so doctors deferred removing the tumor in the colon and instead, did a colostomy. “He was diagnosed last month, it happened so fast.”

Peñalosa’s oldest daughter Jhona said her father asked to be brought to Bacolod, near San Carlos City where his family stays. “Gusto niya umuwi ng San Carlos at walang maka-alaga sa kanya sa Manila,” she said. Jhona said the plan is to administer chemotherapy in Bacolod when he regains his strength.

Peñalosa retired from boxing in 1993 and turned to training. Two world champions whom he worked with were Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire. Pacquiao recently visited him in the hospital, taking time off from the senatorial campaign trail to show support for the former WBC International flyweight king.

Peñalosa made his pro debut in 1985 and was undefeated in his first 16 bouts before losing to Kim in Incheon. He was ahead in one of three scorecards when Kim scored two knockdowns in the sixth round, prompting referee Ernesto Magana to stop it at the 2:46 mark. Peñalosa was never the same after the setback and lost his next three outings, one to future WBC flyweight beltholder Chatchai Sasakul whom Pacquiao later dethroned, to close out his career.

Peñalosa and wife Marites are blessed with four children – Jhona, 38, Jonathan, 36, Jan, 34 and Kris, 32 and five grandchildren – John, 18, Myles, 16, Kent, 13, Lance, 11 and Heart, nine months old. Two of his children work on-line and two others are unemployed. The family is appealing for prayers and financial assistance. “Your generosity will go a long way in helping our father receive the treatment and care he urgently needs,” said Jhona. “And just as important, we ask for your continued prayers – for strength, healing and hope during this incredibly difficult time.” Donations may be sent to GCash 09668321327 and BDO 003080233918.

