SMART/MVPSF Taekwondo Summer Program fires off

Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 11:38am
SMART/MVPSF Taekwondo Summer Program fires off
A player in blue armor executes a front leg roundhouse kick to an opponent.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s summer time and the Philippine Taekwondo Association is once again holding its traditional SMART/MVP Sports Foundation Taekwondo Summer Program all over the country.

The annual event, which started last Monday, April 21, has already attracted thousands of martial arts enthusiasts — young and old — all of them looking for another memorable summer activity.

The PTA and its top guns are encouraging sports-minded parents to encourage their kids to take the popular Korean martial arts as their choice of activity since taekwondo’s teachings and character as a whole, have been proven most effective and practical.

“Taekwondo enriches one’s health and it is highly regarded as perhaps the most rewarding exercise for physical conditioning, alertness and self-protection,” said PTA Secretary General Rocky Samson. “It’s also about building champions and building character.”

Backed by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission and Milo, the annual summer program will go on until June 8, 2025.

Long considered as one of the country’s most successful associations, PTA added that its branches in Region 1 to XII, including the CAR, ARMM, and CARAGA, plus the elite clubs of the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines are open and willing to guide the participants.

For the dates and venues of the clinics, they may contact PTA at Tel. Nos. 85220518/85220519. 

For other details, they can send querries at [email protected]/[email protected].

SMART/MVP

TAEKWONDO
